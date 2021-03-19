Golden Knights’ William Karlsson on NHL’s COVID protocols list

Golden Knights center William Karlsson was included in the NHL’s list of those unable to practice or play because of COVID-19 protocols Friday.

It was not immediately clear how long Karlsson will be absent. A protocol-related absence can result from several factors and does not automatically indicate a confirmed positive test. Players also can be included for an unconfirmed positive, if they experience COVID-19 symptoms or to quarantine as a high-risk close contact. The Knights are scheduled to play at the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night.

Karlsson has 19 points in 27 games. He is one of the team’s most important players because he plays in all situations and provides value on offense and defense.

The Knights have had players appear on the list before. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was listed March 11 but played March 12 against the St. Louis Blues after additional testing showed he had a false positive test for COVID-19.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and forward Tomas Nosek also appeared on the list and missed multiple games.

