Golden Knights wilt in 3rd period, waste Dylan Coghlan’s hat trick

Defenseman Dylan Coghlan had a hat trick, but the Golden Knights allowed three third-period goals and lost to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center.

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) watches the puck shot by Minnesota Wild's Nico Sturm (7) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Vegas Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan (52) smiles with his teammate Shea Theodore (27) after Coghlan scored a goal during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota won 4-3. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Wild's goalie Kaapo Kahkonen (34) stops the puck shot by Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) gains control of the puck against Minnesota Wild's Jordan Greenway (18) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) controls the puck against Minnesota Wild's Ryan Suter (20) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Wild's Marcus Foligno (17) passes the puck as Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague (14) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates on the ice with Matt Dumba (24) after scoring a goal during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota won 4-3. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba (24) controls the puck against Vegas Golden Knights' Cody Glass, left, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. The Wild won 4-3. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Vegas Golden Knights' Cody Glass (9) tries to gain control of the puck against Minnesota Wild's Zach Parise (11) and Matt Dumba (24) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota won 4-3. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Wild's Nico Sturm, left, celebrates with Carson Soucy (21) after Soucy scored a goal during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. The Wild won 4-3. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Wild's Mats Zuccarello (36) and Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague (14) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. The Wild won 4-3. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) controls the puck next to Minnesota Wild's Nick Bonino (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. The Wild won 4-3. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Wild's Carson Soucy (21), center, celebrates with teammates on the ice after he scored during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota won 4-3. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Wild's Kevin Fiala (22) tries to maintain control of the puck against Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. The Wild won 4-3. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Had the Golden Knights managed to come back and grab at least a point Wednesday, the historic hat trick by defenseman Dylan Coghlan would garner most of the attention.

Instead, it’s a footnote to an otherwise frustrating night.

The Knights allowed three goals in the first 7:41 of the third period — a sequence coach Pete DeBoer described as his team self-destructing — and lost 4-3 to the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. podcast

“We still have a chance to win and get points,” DeBoer said. “The disappointing part for me is it’s still a winnable game going into the third with 20 minutes to play. We didn’t bring it in the third. That’s the disappointing part.”

The Knights (16-6-1) welcomed back captain Mark Stone after he sat out Monday’s game, but were swept for the first time this season in a two-game series and fell to 4-8 all time against Minnesota. They lead St. Louis by a point in the West Division entering a back to back that starts Friday.

Coghlan became the third defenseman in history to score his first three career goals in the same game, joining New Jersey’s Uli Hiemer (Oct. 31, 1984) and Montreal’s Joe Hall (Jan. 21, 1918).

He answered Joel Eriksson Ek’s goal at 1:42 of the first period and nearly brought the Knights back in the third period.

Coghlan finished off a pass from Alec Martinez with six minutes remaining and wired a shot past Wild goalie Kaapo Kahkonen with 2:10 left to complete the first hat trick by a Knights defenseman.

Winger Alex Tuch had a chance to tie the score in the final seconds but fired a rebound wide of the net from the slot.

“I wish we could have got the win. That would have been the icing on the cake,” said Coghlan, who guessed his last hat trick came when he was 10. “It’s definitely a night I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

Coghlan’s burst of offense came after goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (25 saves) was pulled with 11:39 remaining shortly after Carson Soucy’s goal put Minnesota ahead 4-1. Logan Thompson made his NHL debut in relief.

Wild rookie standout Kirill Kaprizov broke a 1-1 tie when he deposited a rebound on a power play 1:18 into the third period. Minnesota was last in the league on the power play and hadn’t scored in its 20 previous opportunities before the goal.

Eriksson Ek added his second goal at 5:54 of the third when he poked home a loose puck after Fleury made the initial save for a 3-1 advantage.

“We self-destruct, take a penalty, give up a power-play goal and then push and give up another odd-man goal. Unfortunate,” DeBoer said.

Defenseman Brayden McNabb played his first game since Jan. 26, which eased the loss of defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who returned to Las Vegas for further evaluation on his injured left arm/hand and is out for the “foreseeable future,” according to DeBoer.

Eriksson Ek opened the scoring 19 seconds into the game when he capitalized on a turnover by defenseman Shea Theodore before Coghlan moved in from the point and smashed in a rebound for his first goal in his 12th career game.

But the Knights had trouble generating quality chances after that and finished with 27 shots on goal. Kahkonen extended his personal winning streak to eight games, the longest streak of any goaltender this season.

“We didn’t break the puck out well. We didn’t transition the puck well. Didn’t make proper plays in the o-zone,” Stone said. “Just didn’t get any sustained zone time. Our execution was trash.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.