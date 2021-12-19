Golden Knights win in shootout in Robin Lehner’s return to Long Island

Goalie Robin Lehner was victorious in his return to Long Island on Sunday, and the Golden Knights won 4-3 in a shootout over the New York Islanders.

New York Islanders' Zach Parise (11) and Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) battle for the puck as Vegas goalie Robin Lehner (90) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) skates with the puck as New York Islanders' Ilya Sorokin (30) guards the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

New York Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier (18) reaches for the puck as Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) reaches for his stick during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

New York Islanders' Kieffer Bellows (20) and Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin (30) makes a save on Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault skates around New York Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom (26) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Goalie Robin Lehner was victorious in his return to Long Island on Sunday, and the Golden Knights won 4-3 in a shootout over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Defenseman Shea Theodore scored twice in the third period, including the tying goal on a drive from the point with 47.1 seconds remaining in regulation. Jonathan Marchessault and Nicolas Roy scored in the shootout.

Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored the go-ahead goal with 2:20 remaining in the third period after forward Kieffer Bellows capitalized on a turnover and tied the score at 2 less than four minutes earlier.

The Knights (20-11, 40 points) played without captain Mark Stone because of an upper-body injury but extended their winning streak to a season-best five games to move into first place in the Pacific Division by points percentage. They also are tied with Minnesota and Anaheim for first place in the Western Conference.

They open a three-game homestand against two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay on Tuesday and play nine of their next 10 games at T-Mobile Arena.

Lehner, who stopped both attempts in the shootout, was honored with a video tribute during the first period. He fought back tears as he pointed to the tattoo of Long Island on his neck and gave a thumbs up to the crowd.

Lehner spent one season with the Islanders in 2018-19 and said the fan base “saved my life” after he emerged from rehabilitation for alcohol and substance abuse.

It was his first appearance in front of Islanders fans since April 28, 2019, at Barclays Center in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Carolina.

Marchessault scored his team-leading 14th goal in the first period for the Knights, cashing in a rebound. Brock Nelson scored the equalizer on a power play when his shot deflected off the skate of Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb.

