Golden Knights win in shootout in Robin Lehner’s return to Long Island
Goalie Robin Lehner was victorious in his return to Long Island on Sunday, and the Golden Knights won 4-3 in a shootout over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
Defenseman Shea Theodore scored twice in the third period, including the tying goal on a drive from the point with 47.1 seconds remaining in regulation. Jonathan Marchessault and Nicolas Roy scored in the shootout.
Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored the go-ahead goal with 2:20 remaining in the third period after forward Kieffer Bellows capitalized on a turnover and tied the score at 2 less than four minutes earlier.
The Knights (20-11, 40 points) played without captain Mark Stone because of an upper-body injury but extended their winning streak to a season-best five games to move into first place in the Pacific Division by points percentage. They also are tied with Minnesota and Anaheim for first place in the Western Conference.
They open a three-game homestand against two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay on Tuesday and play nine of their next 10 games at T-Mobile Arena.
Lehner, who stopped both attempts in the shootout, was honored with a video tribute during the first period. He fought back tears as he pointed to the tattoo of Long Island on his neck and gave a thumbs up to the crowd.
Lehner spent one season with the Islanders in 2018-19 and said the fan base “saved my life” after he emerged from rehabilitation for alcohol and substance abuse.
It was his first appearance in front of Islanders fans since April 28, 2019, at Barclays Center in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Carolina.
Marchessault scored his team-leading 14th goal in the first period for the Knights, cashing in a rebound. Brock Nelson scored the equalizer on a power play when his shot deflected off the skate of Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb.
