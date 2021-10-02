Golden Knights win preseason game on Oct. 1 anniversary
The Golden Knights took time to remember the aftermath of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting Friday during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings.
Defenseman Daniil Miromanov scored twice, goaltender Laurent Brossoit recorded a shutout and the Golden Knights defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-0 in their fourth preseason game Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.
The Knights remembered the aftermath of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting throughout the night on its fourth anniversary. They wore “Vegas Strong” decals on their helmets. They had a moment of silence before the game. They recognized a group of first responders in the stands in the first intermission.
Afterward, the Knights got goals in all three periods to improve to 2-2 in front of an announced crowd of 17,542. Defenseman Alec Martinez and center William Karlsson also scored.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.
Injury updates
Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said defensemen Brayden McNabb and Shea Theodore, who were injured in the team’s preseason opener Sunday, skated Friday morning and are expected to be “100 percent” next week.
DeBoer also said the injury that forced goaltender Robin Lehner to leave Thursday’s preseason game after the second period was “minor.” Center Nicolas Roy left the game as well after getting cross-checked in the third period, and the Knights were awaiting test results Friday morning.
“Out of those four, that could potentially be the most serious although I don’t know how serious,” DeBoer said. “It could be day to day.”