Golden Knights win preseason game on Oct. 1 anniversary

The Golden Knights took time to remember the aftermath of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting Friday during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit stops the puck from the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit defends against Los Angeles Kings' Lias Andersson (17) during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) and Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) chase the puck during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jakub Lauko skates with the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Los Angeles Kings center Quinton Byfield (55) reaches for the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) and Vegas Golden Knights center Nolan Patrick (41) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Calvin Petersen stops a shot by the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Los Angeles Kings left wing Carl Grundstrom (91) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) looks to block the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) is held by Los Angeles Kings defenseman Kale Clague (58) during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Los Angeles Kings right wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) shoots against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Defenseman Daniil Miromanov scored twice, goaltender Laurent Brossoit recorded a shutout and the Golden Knights defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-0 in their fourth preseason game Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights remembered the aftermath of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting throughout the night on its fourth anniversary. They wore “Vegas Strong” decals on their helmets. They had a moment of silence before the game. They recognized a group of first responders in the stands in the first intermission.

Afterward, the Knights got goals in all three periods to improve to 2-2 in front of an announced crowd of 17,542. Defenseman Alec Martinez and center William Karlsson also scored.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.