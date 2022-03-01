69°F
Golden Knights wingers sidelined for undisclosed length of time

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2022 - 5:01 pm
 
Updated February 28, 2022 - 5:15 pm
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty watches his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Golden Knights will be without left wing Max Pacioretty for an undisclosed amount of time.

Pacioretty was ruled out of Tuesday’s game against San Jose at T-Mobile Arena because of a lower-body injury, and coach Pete DeBoer did not offer a timetable for his return.

Winger Mattias Janmark also is out with an upper-body injury, as DeBoer goes for his 500th career victory against his former club.

“I wouldn’t call either of those guys close right now,” DeBoer said Monday following practice at City National Arena.

Pacioretty was injured in Friday’s loss at Arizona and was scratched against Colorado on Saturday in the second game of the back-to-back scheduling, and his absence comes at a time when the Knights are struggling for offense.

This is Pacioretty’s third stint on the sideline this season, and he’s missed more games than he’s played. He missed 17 games with a broken foot he sustained Oct. 14 against Los Angeles, then underwent wrist surgery at the end of December and was out for another 10 games.

In 25 games, Pacioretty is second on the team with 15 goals.

Defenseman Alec Martinez practiced with a bandage under his left eye, but is not an option against the Sharks, according to DeBoer.

League denounces attack

The NHL condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a statement and announced it was suspending its partnerships with businesses in Russia.

The league also paused its Russian language social and digital media sites and will no longer consider Russia as a possible location for games.

“We also remain concerned about the well-being of the players from Russia, who play in the NHL on behalf of their NHL Clubs, and not on behalf of Russia,” the league said. “We understand they and their families are being placed in an extremely difficult position.”

