Golden Knights’ winning streak ends with loss to Panthers

The Golden Knights lost to the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Tuesday to open a five-game road trip, despite another strong performance from goaltender Adin Hill.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas, right, falls on Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour (62) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas, center, scuffles with Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden, right, as defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) pulls on Gudas during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) attempts a shot at Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Florida Panthers center Nick Cousins (21) passes against Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg celebrates after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Left wing Ryan Lomberg and center Aleksander Barkov scored, and the Florida Panthers defeated the Golden Knights 2-1 at FLA Live Arena on Tuesday.

The loss snapped the Knights’ three-game winning streak. It was only their second regulation loss in 13 games since the All-Star break.

Defenseman Shea Theodore scored the Knights’ goal.

Goaltender Adin Hill was sharp for the Knights despite the defeat. He made 32 saves to fall to 6-2 in his past eight starts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

