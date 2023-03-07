Golden Knights’ winning streak ends with loss to Panthers
The Golden Knights lost to the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Tuesday to open a five-game road trip, despite another strong performance from goaltender Adin Hill.
Left wing Ryan Lomberg and center Aleksander Barkov scored, and the Florida Panthers defeated the Golden Knights 2-1 at FLA Live Arena on Tuesday.
The loss snapped the Knights’ three-game winning streak. It was only their second regulation loss in 13 games since the All-Star break.
Defenseman Shea Theodore scored the Knights’ goal.
Goaltender Adin Hill was sharp for the Knights despite the defeat. He made 32 saves to fall to 6-2 in his past eight starts.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.