Golden Knights work overtime to win 5th straight game

Mark Stone scored 25 seconds into overtime, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday for their fifth straight victory.

The Vegas Golden Knights haven’t had much go right in overtime this season. This time, the bounce in the extra period went their way.

Mark Stone scored 25 seconds into overtime for his second extra-time winner of the season, and the Knights defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for their season-high fifth straight win.

Stone scored into an open cage after center Jack Eichel sprung a two-on-one after forcing a turnover. Eichel, falling to the ice behind the cage, found Stone in front.

The captain scored for the eighth time in nine games, extended his point streak to 14 games and finished with three points for the third time in four games.

Mitch Marner broke a tie with 7:53 remaining with a power-play goal, and Braeden Bowman scored for the first time in 18 games, but the Knights (22-11-12) couldn’t close the door in regulation.

Los Angeles defenseman Brandt Clarke tied the score with 1:27 remaining with an extra skater after the Kings pulled goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

Both teams played their 18th overtime game of the season. The Kings (19-16-11) won 6-5 in a shootout in the season opener at T-Mobile Arena.

Eichel finished with three assists, and goaltender Akira Schmid made 21 saves to win his 14th game of the season.

The Knights’ forechecking, which coach Bruce Cassidy credited this week for the winning streak, overwhelmed the Kings in the second period.

They had five shots in the first 1:50 of the period, matching their total from the first period.

Bowman scored 3:56 into the period after Eichel forced a turnover. He found Bowman alone in front, waited out Kuemper and beat him top shelf.

The 22-year-old Bowman has had a good week. He made his first hole-in-one Monday during an outing at Southern Highlands Golf Course.

It’s a quick celebration for the Knights. They will return home to play the second leg of a back-to-back Thursday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena.

It will be Marner’s first game against his former team after joining the Knights in a sign-and-trade July 1.

