Golden Knights wrap up road trip with comeback win over Blue Jackets
Brayden McNabb scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Golden Knights killed a late double-minor penalty to hold off the Blue Jackets on Saturday.
The Golden Knights killed a double-minor penalty in the final 2:59 Saturday night to hang on and defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
The Knights went 4-0-1 on a seasonlong five-game road trip.
Pavel Dorofeyev scored, and defensemen Ben Hutton and Brayden McNabb scored in the third period to give the Knights (16-6-9) nine of 10 points on the road trip.
Goaltender Carter Hart made 26 saves to improve to 3-0-1 in four starts with the Knights.
McNabb was called for a four-minute high-sticking penalty with three minutes remaining after Columbus center Adam Fantilli was bleeding.
The Knights went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
