Golden Knights wrap up road trip with comeback win over Blue Jackets

Brayden McNabb scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Golden Knights killed a late double-minor penalty to hold off the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Vegas Golden Knights center Colton Sissons (10) controls the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) looks to pass the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) loses the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets center Charlie Coyle (3) defends on the play during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Jet Greaves (73) saves the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Kirill Marchenko (86) controls the puck as Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) plays defense during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Jet Greaves (73) saves the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) shoots the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Cole Reinhardt (23) controls the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets center Charlie Coyle (3) skates past during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) looks to pass the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

Columbus Blue Jackets center Charlie Coyle (3) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Kirill Marchenko (86) looks to pass during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart (79) looks on before the start of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

Columbus Blue Jackets center Charlie Coyle (3) reaches for the puck as Vegas Golden Knights left wing Cole Reinhardt (23) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) and Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) face-off during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart (79) saves the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

The Golden Knights killed a double-minor penalty in the final 2:59 Saturday night to hang on and defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The Knights went 4-0-1 on a seasonlong five-game road trip.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored, and defensemen Ben Hutton and Brayden McNabb scored in the third period to give the Knights (16-6-9) nine of 10 points on the road trip.

Mitch Marner had three assists, all primary, for his second three-point game of the season.

Goaltender Carter Hart made 26 saves to improve to 3-0-1 in four starts with the Knights.

McNabb was called for a four-minute high-sticking penalty with three minutes remaining after Columbus center Adam Fantilli was bleeding.

The Knights went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.