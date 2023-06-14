Guess the order in which the Knights lifted the Stanley Cup

From the first to the last, the Golden Knights passed the Stanley Cup from one player to another after winning the franchise’s first championship Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) skates with the Stanley Cup after his team defeated the Florida Panthers for the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final title at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights each got to lift a 3-foot, 35-pound trophy on the ice Tuesday night after winning the first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Here’s the order the players went in at T-Mobile Arena, with the number of Cups each has won in parentheses:

Captain Mark Stone (1)

Left wing Reilly Smith (1)

Right wing Jonathan Marchessault (1)

Center William Karlsson (1)

Defenseman Brayden McNabb (1)

Defenseman Shea Theodore (1)

Left wing William Carrier (1)

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (2)

Defenseman Alec Martinez (3)

Goaltender Jonathan Quick (3)

Center Chandler Stephenson (2)

Center Jack Eichel (1)

Left wing Ivan Barbashev (2)

Goaltender Adin Hill (1)

Center Nicolas Roy (1)

Right wing Phil Kessel (3)

Right wing Keegan Kolesar (1)

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud (1)

Defenseman Nic Hague (1)

Right wing Michael Amadio (1)

Left wing Brett Howden (1)

Defenseman Ben Hutton (1)

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit (1)

Goaltender Logan Thompson (1)

Left wing Paul Cotter (1)

Center Teddy Blueger (1)

Defenseman Brayden Pachal (1)

