Hague slapshot gives Knights overtime win over Predators
Nic Hague scored 2:04 into overtime to give the Golden Knights a dramatic 5-4 win over Nashville in a Saturday matinee at T-Mobile Arena.
The Predators had tied the game with 4.3 seconds left in regulation on Filip Forsberg’s third goal of the game.
Hague fired a slapshot past Kevin Lankinen as the Knights (25-12-2) had an extra attacker on a delayed penalty call. Mark Stone got his third assist of the game on the goal.
Chandler Stephenson also got an assist on the game-winner and finished with two assists and a goal. Keegan Kolesar had a goal and an assist.
The Predators (15-15-5) scored twice on their first seven shots, but the Knights answered with four straight goals. Nashville got back within one with 8:19 remaining and then tied the game on the power play and with an extra attacker in the closing seconds.
