Hague slapshot gives Knights overtime win over Predators

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) defends his goal against Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Major League Baseball player Bryce Harper, right, and Kayla Varner attend an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Nashville Predators, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Nic Hague scored 2:04 into overtime to give the Golden Knights a dramatic 5-4 win over Nashville in a Saturday matinee at T-Mobile Arena.

The Predators had tied the game with 4.3 seconds left in regulation on Filip Forsberg’s third goal of the game.

Hague fired a slapshot past Kevin Lankinen as the Knights (25-12-2) had an extra attacker on a delayed penalty call. Mark Stone got his third assist of the game on the goal.

Chandler Stephenson also got an assist on the game-winner and finished with two assists and a goal. Keegan Kolesar had a goal and an assist.

The Predators (15-15-5) scored twice on their first seven shots, but the Knights answered with four straight goals. Nashville got back within one with 8:19 remaining and then tied the game on the power play and with an extra attacker in the closing seconds.

