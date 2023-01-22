Hats fly as Knights fall in first trip to Coyotes’ Mullett Arena

The Golden Knights fell to the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Sunday for their fourth loss in their last five games.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) gets the puck from Arizona Coyotes left wing Michael Carcone during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against a shot by Arizona Coyotes center Nick Bjugstad (17) as Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez, back right, applies pressure during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) sends the puck past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3), defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6), and goaltender Logan Thompson, second from left, for a goal as Coyotes center Barrett Hayton (29) creates a screen during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) gives up a goal to Arizona Coyotes' Dylan Guenther (not shown) as Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka, left, reaches out to make a save as Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) and Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun, right, battle for position during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes right wing Dylan Guenther, second from right, celebrates with defenseman Patrik Nemeth (2), center Nick Bjugstad and left wing Michael Carcone (53) after his goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) skates with the puck in front of Arizona Coyotes center Barrett Hayton (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Left wing Clayton Keller recorded his second career hat trick, and the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Golden Knights 4-1 at Mullett Arena on Sunday.

The Coyotes won for only the second time in their last 13 games. The Knights lost for the fourth time in five games after defeating the Washington Capitals 6-2 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Rookie right wing Dylan Guenther also scored for the Coyotes, who are sharing Mullett Arena with Arizona State’s hockey program starting this season while trying to build a new rink of their own in Tempe, Arizona.

Right wing Phil Kessel scored for the Knights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

