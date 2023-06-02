Heading to Golden Knights practice? Be prepared to arrive early

If you’re going to head out to a Golden Knights practice during the Stanley Cup Final, be prepared to arrive early.

The Golden Knights stretch during training camp practice at City National Arena on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

If you’re planning to attend a Golden Knights practice during the Stanley Cup Final, be prepared to arrive early.

Beginning Friday, practices at City National Arena will be limited to the first 250 fans in attendance.

Fans will be given wristbands and required to pass through a screening before entering the rink. A bag policy similar to T-Mobile Arena’s also will be in effect — only small clutches less than 9”x6”x2.5” will be permitted.

The new policies will remain in effect for Knights practices through the remainder of the Stanley Cup Final.

Doors at City National Arena open at 8 a.m. Friday’s practice is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.