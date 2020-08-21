109°F
Henderson Silver Knights announce radio affiliate

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2020 - 2:09 pm
 

Henderson Silver Knights games will be broadcast on the radio at 1230 The Game (KLAV).

The station will air all the Silver Knights preseason, regular season and postseason games, plus a 30-minutes pre- and post-game show.

The Golden Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate is still months away from its first game. The AHL announced a revised start date of Dec. 4 in July.

The team will play games in Orleans Arena while its new rink on the site of the former Henderson Pavilion is being built.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

