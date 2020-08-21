Henderson Silver Knights announce radio affiliate

Hats on sale at the Henderson Silver Knights pop-up shop at the Green Valley Ranch parking lot in Henderson, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Henderson Silver Knights games will be broadcast on the radio at 1230 The Game (KLAV).

The station will air all the Silver Knights preseason, regular season and postseason games, plus a 30-minutes pre- and post-game show.

The Golden Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate is still months away from its first game. The AHL announced a revised start date of Dec. 4 in July.

The team will play games in Orleans Arena while its new rink on the site of the former Henderson Pavilion is being built.

