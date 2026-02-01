Here are the Golden Knights heading to the Winter Olympics

The Golden Knights will have nine players heading to the Winter Olympics. Here’s an outlook on what to expect in Italy.

KNIGHTS CAPSULES

The Vegas Golden Knights will be heavily represented during the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

Here’s a look at who all will be heading to Italy and taking part in the first best-on-best Olympic games in 12 years:

Team USA

■ Jack Eichel — C, participated in 4 Nations Face-Off

Eichel was one of the first six named to the U.S. roster, to the surprise of no one. He drew Team USA’s most important defensive assignment on most nights. Expect that to be the case in Milan.

■ Noah Hanifin — D, participated in 4 Nations Face-Off

The U.S. blue line is loaded with talent, so it’ll be interesting to see how much ice time Hanifin gets. He appeared in every game for the United States during the 4 Nations, but part of that was due to injury.

Canada

■ Mark Stone — F, participated in 4 Nations Face-Off

The Knights captain was viewed as a bubble pick during Canada’s preliminary selection, but the year he’s had has proved otherwise. Stone has scored a point in all but five games this season. He can line up with anyone and be effective.

■ Shea Theodore — D, participated in 4 Nations Face-Off

The hope for Theodore is this goes better than the 4 Nations. A broken right wrist ended his best-on-best run one period into Canada’s first game. His all-around game has turned the corner, giving Canada plenty of options of how to deploy him.

■ Mitch Marner — F, participated in 4 Nations Face-Off

Marner was one of Canada’s clutch players during 4 Nations. He scored the overtime winner against Sweden in the round-robin, then had the game-tying and game-winning assists in the championship game against the U.S.

■ Bruce Cassidy — Assistant coach in 4 Nations Face-Off

The Knights’ coach will be tasked with the power play on Jon Cooper’s staff. McDavid. MacKinnon. Crosby. Makar. Marner. Celebrini. The options are endless.

Czechia

Tomas Hertl — C, first-time Olympian

This is the first time Hertl will play for Czechia since the 2022 World Championships when he won a bronze medal. He’s likely a top-six center and a first-unit option on the power play.

Denmark

■ Jonas Rondbjerg — F, first-time Olympian

The Knights’ last remaining original draft pick was one of the first six named to Denmark’s Olympic roster. Rondbjerg represented Denmark in four World Junior championships from 2016-19.

Sweden

■ Rasmus Andersson — D, participated in 4 Nations Face-Off

Sweden can make the case for the deepest blue line in the tournament. Andersson played only one game in the 4 Nations, but he had five blocked shots in that contest. Playing time could be limited again, but it’s a valuable experience for the Knights’ newest defenseman.

Switzerland

■ Akira Schmid — G, first-time Olympian

Schmid helped the Swiss win the silver medal in the 2024 World Championships. He went 3-0 with an 0.86 goals-against average. He’s the youngest goalie of the three, and the only one with active NHL experience. He’s likely to be Switzerland’s No. 1 netminder.

Danny Webster Las Vegas Review-Journal