Here are the highlights of NHL All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas

Here are the top moments from T-Mobile Arena in case you missed anything the Golden Knights did over the weekend.

Fans watch a pre-recorded segment at the Bellagio Fountains featuring Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) during the NHL All-Star skills competition on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) participates with the Drumbots LED Drummers during the NHL All-Star skills competition on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) competes in the Breakaway Challenge during the NHL All-Star Skills competition at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras, right, shoots on goal while blindfolded and wearing a costume from the movie Dodgeball during the NHL All-Star skills competition on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas and the NHL, incredibly, just seem to go together.

That’s been made clear by all the success the Golden Knights have had in their first five seasons. But it was on display again after a successful NHL All-Star Weekend that’s going to a tough act for Sunrise, Florida, to follow in 2023.

“I’m not sure other than Las Vegas Boulevard if there’s anything that unifies Las Vegas more than the Golden Knights. You see it everywhere,” commissioner Gary Bettman said. “It’s something that brings people together. It’s fantastic to see.”

The league made sure Friday’s skills competition, Saturday’s All-Star Game and the fan fair at Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall were as “Vegas” as possible.

Multiple magicians and dancing Elvises made appearances at T-Mobile Arena before the weekend was through. It was a lot to take in.

So in case you missed anything, here are five highlights from NHL All-Star Weekend:

1. The breakaway challenge

Magic. Surprises. Celebrities. A blindfolded goal. What wasn’t to love?

If one thing was clear about Friday’s skills competition it’s that the breakaway challenge is easily the marquee event. Four of the NHL’s young stars — Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov, Anaheim’s Trevor Zegras, New Jersey’s Jack Hughes and Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat — took turns one-upping each other before Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo won the event (and the $30,000 prize) thanks to an assist from celebrity judge and St. Louis Blues fan Jon Hamm.

The NHL would be crazy not to bring back an expanded version to 2023 All-Star Weekend at FLA Live Arena. Even if they do, it might have trouble matching Friday’s fireworks.

Where else but Las Vegas can you have a hockey event featuring light-up drummers and a Mike Tyson impersonator?

“It was definitely out of my comfort zone, but I think it went pretty well,” said DeBrincat, who dressed like Zach Galifianakis’ character Alan from the movie “The Hangover” for his shootout attempt. “I’m happy with it.”

2. Fountain scenery

The NHL’s most elaborate skills event — the “Fountain Face-Off” at the Bellagio fountains — didn’t end up generating the most buzz Friday.

The competition itself, which featured players shooting glowing pucks at floating platforms, wasn’t nearly as exciting as the breakaway challenge. It was still an incredible place to stage an event.

ESPN cameras captured gorgeous shots of players looking out at the Strip while streams of water shot up behind them. The scenery was breathtaking. That should encourage the NHL to keep finding unique places to stage events if they can come up with a fun competition.

The “Fountain Face-Off” still had its moments, like when the crowd at T-Mobile Arena roared after three-time Olympic medalist Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson easily beat the times needed to execute the shots of the three players who went before her.

“The short (platforms) were tough,” Knights captain Mark Stone said. “Actually the long ones were pretty hard too. You had to shoot pretty hard and hope that it stayed on. It was a pretty tough event actually.”

3. Family time

There was as much parent-child bonding as there was hockey at times at T-Mobile Arena. Several players used the relaxed atmosphere to squeeze in a few “take your child to work” days.

Pietrangelo had his triplets and his nephew on the bench for the skills competition. He also brought his son Oliver to the podium with him to talk about his breakaway challenge victory.

Knights left winger Jonathan Marchessault had two of his sons skate on the ice in full gear with him during the event. They wore special jerseys with Marchessault’s number 81 but “Daddy” on the nameplate.

Having all the children running around meant players had to balance work and parenting. Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steve Stamkos had to end his Saturday presser early because of his son Carter, who insisted they go see T-Mobile Arena’s Zamboni.

4. Night life

There were plenty of reasons besides hockey for players to be excited about All-Star Weekend being in Las Vegas. Some made sure to take advantage.

Stone went out to dinner with old Ottawa Senators teammate Brady Tkachuk and his family Friday. He even gambled a little and said it was nice to act a little bit like a tourist in his home city.

Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski won the “NHL 21 in ’22” competition held on Las Vegas Boulevard and played some blackjack the night before to warm up.

“I wasn’t as good at the tables as I was on the Strip there,” he said.

Coach Pete DeBoer seemed to have an even better time. He admitted after the All-Star Game on Saturday he wasn’t exactly soaking in the elaborate intro the NHL’s production team put together.

“I’ll be honest with you, I’m a little hung over today,” DeBoer said, laughing. “I’m not going to lie to you. Yesterday I was fully focused on the skills and there was some excellent stuff. Today’s a little bit foggy for me.”

5. NFL cross-overs

The NHL was able to take advantage of having an NFL team in the Raiders and event in the Pro Bowl in town.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow helped DeBrincat out with his attempt in the breakaway challenge. Tight end Darren Waller was part of the celebrity judging panel.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill also provided one of the highlights of the NHL All-Star Game broadcast. He grabbed two cans of beer and splashed the contents against his face while wearing a blue NHL All-Star Game jersey live on air while being interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge.

Tyreek Hill having himself a DAY at the ASG 😂🍻

pic.twitter.com/Hq6mskTrym — Nick Maraldo (@nickmaraldo) February 5, 2022

“I feel great, baby!” Hill said afterward. “Go Chiefs.”

