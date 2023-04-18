Here’s how you can beat traffic during Golden Knights playoff games

For $4 round trip, Golden Knights fans can ride to and from T-Mobile Arena for playoff games from six locations throughout the valley.

Elena Leger, right, boards an RTC bus to take her to Toshiba Plaza to watch the Vegas Golden Knights season opener against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Beat the traffic this postseason with the RTC Game Day Express.

For $4 round trip, Golden Knights fans can ride to and from T-Mobile Arena for playoff games from six locations throughout the valley.

Tickets can be purchased on rideRTC, transit and Uber apps.

Bus departures are two hours before game time with additional departures 90 minutes and one hour before puck drop.

Riders will be dropped off/picked up near T-Mobile Arena where Frank Sinatra Drive connects with an access road north of the Excalibur parking garages. Each route will depart the arena approximately 20 minutes after the games end.

— Route 605: Summerlin Game Day Express

Park-and-ride location: Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd.

— Route 606: Henderson Game Day Express

Park-and-ride location: Green Valley Ranch, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway

— Route 607: Centennial Hills Game Day Express

Park-and-ride location: Santa Fe Station, 4949 North Rancho Road.

— Route 609: East Side Game Day Express

Park-and-ride location: Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway.

— Route 610: North Las Vegas Game Day Express

Park-and-ride location: Aliante Hotel, 7300 N. Aliante Parkway, North Las Vegas

— Route 612: West Henderson Game Day Express

Park-and-ride location: M Resort, 12300 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Henderson

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.