Here’s the Golden Knights 2021-22 schedule
Check out all the dates and times for the Golden Knights 82 regular-season games for 2021-22.
The Golden Knights will help the NHL kick off the 2021-22 season, which will look a lot more normal than last year’s.
The Knights will host the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 12 as part of a season-opening doubleheader on ESPN to welcome the network back as a broadcast partner. Back-to-back champion Tampa Bay will host Pittsburgh earlier the same night.
After that, the Knights will play 81 more regular-season games in a schedule that looks very similar to previous years’. They will get to play every team in the NHL. They play every team in the Pacific Division between three and four times. Things will get back to normal.
The Knights’ regular season will conclude April 29. The 2022 All-Star Weekend will take place Feb. 4-5 at T-Mobile Arena.
The NHL calendar has an Olympic break built from Feb. 7-22 but it remains to be seen whether it will be used. The league and players associating are negotiating with the International Ice Hockey Federation over player participation in the 2022 Beijing Games. A revised schedule will be sent out if a deal is not struck.
The Knights previously announced their seven-game preseason schedule Tuesday. Training camp will begin Sept. 22.
Here’s the Knights’ schedule:
OCTOBER:
Oct. 12 vs. Seattle
Oct. 14 at Los Angeles
Oct. 20 vs. St. Louis
Oct. 22 vs. Edmonton
Oct. 24 vs. N.Y. Islanders
Oct. 26 at Colorado
Oct. 27 at Dallas
Oct. 29 vs. Anaheim
NOVEMBER:
Nov. 2 at Toronto
Nov. 4 at Ottawa
Nov. 6 at Montreal
Nov. 7 at Detroit
Nov. 9 vs. Seattle
Nov. 11 vs. Minnesota
Nov. 13 vs. Vancouver
Nov. 16 vs. Carolina
Nov. 18 vs. Detroit
Nov. 20 vs. Columbus
Nov. 22 at St. Louis
Nov. 24 at Nashville
Nov. 27 vs. Edmonton
DECEMBER:
Dec. 1 at Anaheim
Dec. 3 at Arizona
Dec. 5 vs. Calgary
Dec. 8 vs. Dallas
Dec. 10 vs. Philadelphia
Dec. 12 vs. Minnesota
Dec. 14 at Boston
Dec. 16 at New Jersey
Dec. 17 at N.Y. Rangers
Dec. 19 at N.Y. Islanders
Dec. 21 vs. Tampa Bay
Dec. 23 vs. Los Angeles
Dec. 27 vs. Colorado
Dec. 28 at Los Angeles
Dec. 31 vs. Anaheim
JANUARY:
Jan. 2 vs. Winnipeg
Jan. 4 vs. Nashville
Jan. 6 vs. N.Y. Rangers
Jan. 8 vs. Chicago
Jan. 11 vs. Toronto
Jan. 14 at Edmonton
Jan. 15 at Calgary
Jan 17 vs. Pittsburgh
Jan. 20 vs. Montreal
Jan. 24 at Washington
Jan. 25 at Carolina
Jan. 27 at Florida
Jan. 29 at Tampa Bay
FEBRUARY:
Feb. 1 vs. Buffalo
Feb. 4-5 All-Star Weekend at T-Mobile Arena
Feb. 25 at Arizona
Feb. 26 vs. Colorado
MARCH:
March 1 vs. San Jose
March 3 vs. Boston
March 4 at Anaheim
March 6 vs. Ottawa
March 8 at Philadelphia
March 10 at Buffalo
March 11 at Pittsburgh
March 13 at Columbus
March 15 at Winnipeg
March 17 vs. Florida
March 19 vs. Los Angeles
March 21 at Minnesota
March 22 at Winnipeg
March 24 vs. Nashville
March 26 vs. Chicago
March 30 at Seattle
APRIL:
April 1 at Seattle
April 3 at Vancouver
April 6 vs. Vancouver
April 9 vs. Arizona
April 10 at San Jose
April 12 at Vancouver
April 14 at Calgary
April 15 at Edmonton
April 18 vs. New Jersey
April 20 vs. Washington
April 24 vs. San Jose
April 26 at Dallas
April 27 at Chicago
April 29 at St. Louis
