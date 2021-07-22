Here’s the Golden Knights 2021-22 schedule

Check out all the dates and times for the Golden Knights 82 regular-season games for 2021-22.

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) slaps a puck down with St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford (12) moving in during the third period of an NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights will help the NHL kick off the 2021-22 season, which will look a lot more normal than last year’s.

The Knights will host the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 12 as part of a season-opening doubleheader on ESPN to welcome the network back as a broadcast partner. Back-to-back champion Tampa Bay will host Pittsburgh earlier the same night.

After that, the Knights will play 81 more regular-season games in a schedule that looks very similar to previous years’. They will get to play every team in the NHL. They play every team in the Pacific Division between three and four times. Things will get back to normal.

The Knights’ regular season will conclude April 29. The 2022 All-Star Weekend will take place Feb. 4-5 at T-Mobile Arena.

The NHL calendar has an Olympic break built from Feb. 7-22 but it remains to be seen whether it will be used. The league and players associating are negotiating with the International Ice Hockey Federation over player participation in the 2022 Beijing Games. A revised schedule will be sent out if a deal is not struck.

The Knights previously announced their seven-game preseason schedule Tuesday. Training camp will begin Sept. 22.

Here’s the Knights’ schedule:

OCTOBER:

Oct. 12 vs. Seattle

Oct. 14 at Los Angeles

Oct. 20 vs. St. Louis

Oct. 22 vs. Edmonton

Oct. 24 vs. N.Y. Islanders

Oct. 26 at Colorado

Oct. 27 at Dallas

Oct. 29 vs. Anaheim

NOVEMBER:

Nov. 2 at Toronto

Nov. 4 at Ottawa

Nov. 6 at Montreal

Nov. 7 at Detroit

Nov. 9 vs. Seattle

Nov. 11 vs. Minnesota

Nov. 13 vs. Vancouver

Nov. 16 vs. Carolina

Nov. 18 vs. Detroit

Nov. 20 vs. Columbus

Nov. 22 at St. Louis

Nov. 24 at Nashville

Nov. 27 vs. Edmonton

DECEMBER:

Dec. 1 at Anaheim

Dec. 3 at Arizona

Dec. 5 vs. Calgary

Dec. 8 vs. Dallas

Dec. 10 vs. Philadelphia

Dec. 12 vs. Minnesota

Dec. 14 at Boston

Dec. 16 at New Jersey

Dec. 17 at N.Y. Rangers

Dec. 19 at N.Y. Islanders

Dec. 21 vs. Tampa Bay

Dec. 23 vs. Los Angeles

Dec. 27 vs. Colorado

Dec. 28 at Los Angeles

Dec. 31 vs. Anaheim

JANUARY:

Jan. 2 vs. Winnipeg

Jan. 4 vs. Nashville

Jan. 6 vs. N.Y. Rangers

Jan. 8 vs. Chicago

Jan. 11 vs. Toronto

Jan. 14 at Edmonton

Jan. 15 at Calgary

Jan 17 vs. Pittsburgh

Jan. 20 vs. Montreal

Jan. 24 at Washington

Jan. 25 at Carolina

Jan. 27 at Florida

Jan. 29 at Tampa Bay

FEBRUARY:

Feb. 1 vs. Buffalo

Feb. 4-5 All-Star Weekend at T-Mobile Arena

Feb. 25 at Arizona

Feb. 26 vs. Colorado

MARCH:

March 1 vs. San Jose

March 3 vs. Boston

March 4 at Anaheim

March 6 vs. Ottawa

March 8 at Philadelphia

March 10 at Buffalo

March 11 at Pittsburgh

March 13 at Columbus

March 15 at Winnipeg

March 17 vs. Florida

March 19 vs. Los Angeles

March 21 at Minnesota

March 22 at Winnipeg

March 24 vs. Nashville

March 26 vs. Chicago

March 30 at Seattle

APRIL:

April 1 at Seattle

April 3 at Vancouver

April 6 vs. Vancouver

April 9 vs. Arizona

April 10 at San Jose

April 12 at Vancouver

April 14 at Calgary

April 15 at Edmonton

April 18 vs. New Jersey

April 20 vs. Washington

April 24 vs. San Jose

April 26 at Dallas

April 27 at Chicago

April 29 at St. Louis

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.