Here’s the Golden Knights’ first-round playoff schedule

The Golden Knights will begin their quest for their first Stanley Cup at noon Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) and Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) fist bump their teammates after Pacioretty scored a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights will begin the Stanley Cup playoffs at noon Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights will face the Minnesota Wild in a best-of-seven series. The teams finished second and third in the Pacific Division.

The Knights host the first two games before traveling to Minnesota and playing at Xcel Energy Center for Games 3 and 4. The sides will then alternate hosting the three remaining games, if necessary.

The latest the series can go is May 28.

Schedule

All times Pacific

Noon Sunday, T-Mobile Arena

7 p.m. Tuesday, T-Mobile Arena

6:30 p.m. May 20, Xcel Energy Center

5 p.m. May 22, Xcel Energy Center

TBD May 24, T-Mobile Arena*

TBD May 26, Xcel Energy Center*

TBD May 28, T-Mobile Arena*

* If necessary

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.