Here’s the Golden Knights’ first-round playoff schedule
The Golden Knights will begin the Stanley Cup playoffs at noon Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.
The Knights will face the Minnesota Wild in a best-of-seven series. The teams finished second and third in the Pacific Division.
The Knights host the first two games before traveling to Minnesota and playing at Xcel Energy Center for Games 3 and 4. The sides will then alternate hosting the three remaining games, if necessary.
The latest the series can go is May 28.
Schedule
All times Pacific
Noon Sunday, T-Mobile Arena
7 p.m. Tuesday, T-Mobile Arena
6:30 p.m. May 20, Xcel Energy Center
5 p.m. May 22, Xcel Energy Center
TBD May 24, T-Mobile Arena*
TBD May 26, Xcel Energy Center*
TBD May 28, T-Mobile Arena*
* If necessary
