Here’s the Golden Knights’ theme games this season
The Golden Knights will host 15 theme games during the preseason and regular season. Here are all of them.
The reigning Stanley Cup champions will have a lot going on at T-Mobile Arena this season, as the Golden Knights announced Tuesday 15 of their preseason and regular-season games will have special themes.
New this season are separate games to honor first responders. The Knights will have a “Healthcare Heroes Knight” on Jan. 4, a “Firefighter Appreciation Knight” on Jan. 13 and a “Law Enforcement Appreciation Day” on Jan. 15.
Another change will be the lack of special warmup jerseys for any of the theme nights. They used to be a staple for NHL teams, but commissioner Gary Bettman said in June at the league’s board of governors meeting that clubs will stop the practice this year. The decision came after several clubs received scrutiny during Pride Night celebrations last season. Some teams chose not to wear special jerseys for the event, including a few not doing so after announcing they would. A few other teams did wear special warmup jerseys, but had individual players refuse to participate.
Specific activities and promotions for each Knights theme game will be announced closer to the event. Here is the full list of special celebrations this season:
Sept. 29 vs. Arizona — Ninth Island Knight (preseason)
Oct. 5 vs. Colorado — Pride Knight (preseason)
Oct. 27 vs. Chicago — Nevada Day
Nov. 2 vs. Winnipeg — Hispanic Heritage Knight
Nov. 10 vs. San Jose — Military Appreciation Knight
Nov. 25 vs. Arizona — Hockey Fights Cancer Knight
Jan. 4 vs. Florida — Healthcare Heroes Knight
Jan. 13 vs. Calgary — Firefighter Appreciation Knight
Jan. 15 vs. Nashville — Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Feb. 12 vs. Minnesota — Lunar New Year Knight
Feb. 20 vs. Nashville — Black History Month Knight
March 7 vs. Vancouver — Women’s History Month Knight
March 17 vs. New Jersey — St. Patrick’s Day
April 2 vs. Vancouver — Donate Life Knight
April 18 vs. Anaheim — Fan Appreciation Knight
