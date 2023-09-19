93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Here’s the Golden Knights’ theme games this season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2023 - 4:26 pm
 
Golden Knights fans pack the stands while their team celebrates on the ice after winning the NH ...
Golden Knights fans pack the stands while their team celebrates on the ice after winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The reigning Stanley Cup champions will have a lot going on at T-Mobile Arena this season, as the Golden Knights announced Tuesday 15 of their preseason and regular-season games will have special themes.

New this season are separate games to honor first responders. The Knights will have a “Healthcare Heroes Knight” on Jan. 4, a “Firefighter Appreciation Knight” on Jan. 13 and a “Law Enforcement Appreciation Day” on Jan. 15.

Another change will be the lack of special warmup jerseys for any of the theme nights. They used to be a staple for NHL teams, but commissioner Gary Bettman said in June at the league’s board of governors meeting that clubs will stop the practice this year. The decision came after several clubs received scrutiny during Pride Night celebrations last season. Some teams chose not to wear special jerseys for the event, including a few not doing so after announcing they would. A few other teams did wear special warmup jerseys, but had individual players refuse to participate.

Specific activities and promotions for each Knights theme game will be announced closer to the event. Here is the full list of special celebrations this season:

Sept. 29 vs. Arizona — Ninth Island Knight (preseason)

Oct. 5 vs. Colorado — Pride Knight (preseason)

Oct. 27 vs. Chicago — Nevada Day

Nov. 2 vs. Winnipeg — Hispanic Heritage Knight

Nov. 10 vs. San Jose — Military Appreciation Knight

Nov. 25 vs. Arizona — Hockey Fights Cancer Knight

Jan. 4 vs. Florida — Healthcare Heroes Knight

Jan. 13 vs. Calgary — Firefighter Appreciation Knight

Jan. 15 vs. Nashville — Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Feb. 12 vs. Minnesota — Lunar New Year Knight

Feb. 20 vs. Nashville — Black History Month Knight

March 7 vs. Vancouver — Women’s History Month Knight

March 17 vs. New Jersey — St. Patrick’s Day

April 2 vs. Vancouver — Donate Life Knight

April 18 vs. Anaheim — Fan Appreciation Knight

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

MOST READ
1
Analyst: MGM losing $4.2M-$8.4M a day because of cyberattack
Analyst: MGM losing $4.2M-$8.4M a day because of cyberattack
2
Retired police chief’s death a homicide after video emerges, police say
Retired police chief’s death a homicide after video emerges, police say
3
Prosecutors want teen hit-and-run murder suspect tried as adult
Prosecutors want teen hit-and-run murder suspect tried as adult
4
Viral video of cyclist’s killing sparks outrage, attacks on RJ
Viral video of cyclist’s killing sparks outrage, attacks on RJ
5
Nevada leads nation in home foreclosures, report says
Nevada leads nation in home foreclosures, report says
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories
Graney: UNLV freshman QB proves he’s ready to play
Graney: UNLV freshman QB proves he’s ready to play
Las Vegas girl group singer dies at 43
Las Vegas girl group singer dies at 43
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Coronado’s Rachel Purser
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Coronado’s Rachel Purser
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Palo Verde’s Crew Dannels
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Palo Verde’s Crew Dannels
Police to update retired police chief’s hit-and-run killing Tuesday
Police to update retired police chief’s hit-and-run killing Tuesday
Public hearing planned next month on legalization of sidewalk vending
Public hearing planned next month on legalization of sidewalk vending