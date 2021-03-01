Here’s what you need to know if heading to a Knights game

Here’s what you need to know if you are heading to T-Mobile for a Golden Knights game this month.

Vegas Golden Knights fans do the "wave" as their team dominates the Arizona Coyotes during the third period of their NHL hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Fortress has been empty for 363 days. That changes Monday.

The Golden Knights are allowed to host 15 percent capacity, or 2,600 fans, for games in March starting with Monday’s meeting with the Minnesota Wild.

But the experience at T-Mobile Arena will be a little different because of COVID-19.

Here’s what you need to know if you are heading to T-Mobile:

■ No bags allowed. That includes diaper bags, purses, clear bags, etc.

■ Three-layer masks must be worn at all times inside the arena when not actively eating or drinking and must fully cover the face from nose to chin. Masks with valves or vents, bandanas or neck gaiters are not permitted. Face shields cannot be worn as a substitute but may be worn as an addition. Fans 2 years old and younger do not have to wear masks.

■ Ticketed fans must complete a health questionnaire before entering the arena via an app called CLEAR, which can be found in the Google and Apple app stores. Fans are required to complete the checklist 12 hours before the game.

■ Fans will enter the arena based on their seating location and given a suggested arrival time. Fans in sections 1-20, 101-120 and 201-227 will enter the arena via the main entrance at Toshiba Plaza. Suite fans will enter at the East Suite Bridge, located on the fourth floor of the New York-New York parking garage.

■ T-Mobile has transitioned to a full cashless system. Cash will not be accepted.

■ Select concession outlets will be open throughout the arena, all selling the same items. All eating and drinking must be done at your assigned seat. Eating and drinking on the concourse is prohibited.

■ T-Mobile is now a smoke-free facility. Fans who exit the venue to smoke will not be granted re-entry.

■ After the game, fans will be released based on section and seat location.

■ Good news: Parking is complimentary with locations at New York-New York, Park MGM, MGM Grand and Excalibur.

Information about the health and safety protocols are at t-mobilearena.com.

