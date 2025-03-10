Hertl’s hat trick not enough as Golden Knights fall to Kings

Center Tomas Hertl had a hat trick, but the Golden Knights still lost to the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) and Los Angeles Kings right wing Quinton Byfield (55) vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl, center, celebrates after his third goal of the game from an assist by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Los Angeles Kings right wing Alex Laferriere (14) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Los Angeles Kings right wing Adrian Kempe (9) scores against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Los Angeles Kings left wing Trevor Moore (12) celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Los Angeles Kings left wing Trevor Moore (12) shoots to score against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) and Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault (24) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) skates around the net against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot by the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke (92) scores against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Los Angeles Kings right wing Quinton Byfield (55) and Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tanner Pearson (70) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke (92) celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) looks at the puck after he was scored on by Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Los Angeles Kings' Andrei Kuzmenko (96) celebrates after Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) scored against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Los Angeles Kings center Alex Turcotte (15) checks Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Los Angeles Kings right wing Quinton Byfield (55) attempts a shot on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Center Tomas Hertl recorded a hat trick, but the Golden Knights’ four-game winning streak was snapped with a 6-5 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Hertl got the seventh hat trick of his career, but the Knights (38-19-6) couldn’t come back from a 6-3 deficit in the third period.

Goaltender Adin Hill made 29 saves in the loss. His six goals allowed tied his season high, set against Edmonton on Dec. 14.

The Kings beat the Knights for the third time in four meetings this season.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

