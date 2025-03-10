Hertl’s hat trick not enough as Golden Knights fall to Kings
Center Tomas Hertl recorded a hat trick, but the Golden Knights’ four-game winning streak was snapped with a 6-5 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.
Hertl got the seventh hat trick of his career, but the Knights (38-19-6) couldn’t come back from a 6-3 deficit in the third period.
Goaltender Adin Hill made 29 saves in the loss. His six goals allowed tied his season high, set against Edmonton on Dec. 14.
The Kings beat the Knights for the third time in four meetings this season.
