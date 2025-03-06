54°F
Golden Knights

He’s back: Knights acquire Original Misfit in trade with Rangers

New York Rangers right wing Reilly Smith (91) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesda ...
New York Rangers right wing Reilly Smith (91) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2025 - 11:11 am
 

Reilly Smith is coming back.

The Golden Knights are bringing back the Original Misfit after acquiring Smith in a trade with the New York Rangers on Thursday for left wing Brendan Brisson and a third-round pick, according to multiple reports.

Daily Faceoff was the first to report the deal.

Smith, 33, played for the Knights their first six seasons and helped the organization win the Stanley Cup in 2023. He joined the team after being selected from the Florida Panthers in the 2017 expansion draft.

Smith had 124 goals and 286 points in 399 games with the Knights.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

