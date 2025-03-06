He’s back: Knights acquire Original Misfit in trade with Rangers

The Golden Knights are bringing back one of their Original Misfits after making a trade with the New York Rangers on Thursday.

New York Rangers right wing Reilly Smith (91) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Reilly Smith is coming back.

The Golden Knights are bringing back the Original Misfit after acquiring Smith in a trade with the New York Rangers on Thursday for left wing Brendan Brisson and a third-round pick, according to multiple reports.

Daily Faceoff was the first to report the deal.

Smith, 33, played for the Knights their first six seasons and helped the organization win the Stanley Cup in 2023. He joined the team after being selected from the Florida Panthers in the 2017 expansion draft.

Smith had 124 goals and 286 points in 399 games with the Knights.

