‘He’s taking a step’: Holtz continuing to make strides with Knights

Alexander Holtz had to earn his spot on the Golden Knights’ roster, but now the 23-year-old is doing everything in his power to stay in the lineup.

Utah Mammoth defenseman Olli Määttä (2) is driven into the boards by Golden Knights defenseman Alexander Holtz (26) during the first period of their NHL preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Alexander Holtz (26) skates with the puck during the second period of the last home game of the season on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Alexander Holtz (26) rushes the puck during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Buffalo Sabres at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alexander Holtz had never used a mouse before.

The Golden Knights’ right wing is not a computer gamer. He prefers to load up the PlayStation 5 and play EA Sports FC.

But Holtz, while on a professional tryout deal for training camp, stayed at center William Karlsson’s house. He’s still there even though he signed a two-year contract with an average annual value of $837,500 on Oct. 7.

Karlsson wanted to introduce his fellow Sweden native to Age of Empires II, a fast-paced strategy game that involves rapid mouse movements and keyboard usage.

“Because before that, he’s never held a mouse before. I was kind of baffled,” Karlsson said. “He figured it out. Took him quite long.”

Hotlz made sure to clarify it was his first time using a gaming mouse, not a computer mouse.

“I’m not that fast using the mouse,” Holtz said, laughing. “Karl’s kind of riling me up. I know how to use a mouse.”

Finding his groove

Holtz, just like he is with computer games, is starting to figure things out on the ice.

The 23-year-old was a restricted free agent this summer and wasn’t guaranteed a roster spot with the Knights. The team wanted to see more from the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 draft, who it acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils at the 2024 draft at Sphere.

Holtz can score. But the Knights wanted to see him impact games in other ways.

He signed his tryout deal to participate in camp while waiting for a new contract. He appeared in six of the Knights’ seven preseason games and showed enough to make the opening-night roster.

“It was a lot of waiting,” Holtz said. “I’m glad I signed two years here. Very excited, and hopefully I can score some goals here, too.”

A 200-foot player

Holtz was willing to be patient to show the Knights his growth.

He knows he needs to be strong on the puck, win battles along the walls and make the right plays in the defensive zone. He feels he’s becoming better in those areas.

“I feel like my game is taking really good steps right now. I feel like I had a strong camp,” Holtz said. “I just tried to be ready as soon as a spot in the lineup got available.”

Holtz made his season debut Oct. 18 against the Calgary Flames, skating with Karlsson and left wing Reilly Smith. He had two giveaways in the first period but settled in after that to record two shots on goal in the Knights’ 6-1 win.

Holtz played a cleaner game from start to finish in the team’s win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. He got only 9:51 of ice time, but that was primarily because he was held to three shifts in the second period due to two penalties on each side.

“After that (first period against the Flames) I think I just stepped up and I think last game was really good, creating a lot of opportunities,” Holtz said.

Coach Bruce Cassidy agreed.

“I thought he had one of his better games on the wall against a tough opponent (in Carolina) that’s in your face,” Cassidy said. “That means he’s taking a step if he can play that game.”

The best choice

Holtz is the third different forward who’s played with Karlsson and Smith this season after captain Mark Stone, who is week to week with a wrist injury, and left wing Brandon Saad.

He’s had the most chemistry with the two so far. The Knights are outshooting opponents 12-5 with Holtz, Karlsson and Smith on the ice together, according to the website Natural Stat Trick.

“Just get him to shoot the puck,” Karlsson said. “He’s going to score a lot of goals, so I’m not worried about that. All those other details are coming along and each part is why we’re creating offense as well.”

A new contract doesn’t just mean security for Holtz. It means he can move out of Karlsson’s house. Holtz has found a place and will be leaving soon.

It’s a shame for Karlsson, who enjoyed having Holtz around.

“He’s such a great kid,” Karlsson said. “He fits well into our family. I’ll miss him when he moves out.”

Holtz said it was an “unbelievable” experience getting to live with Karlsson. The two were always laughing and joking around, he said.

Now Holtz will strike out on his own, leaving Karlsson and his wife Emily without a live-in babysitter to look after sons Beckham and Max.

“I would say I’m pretty good,” Holtz said. “I don’t know if they would trust me all by myself with both the kids, but we’ll get there.”

