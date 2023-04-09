How a unique fan challenge helped 2 Golden Knights raise thousands for charity

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) scores a goal against Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier’s career-best 16th goal Feb. 23 — a third-period equalizer against division rival Calgary — carried an important side effect.

Carrier didn’t just provide the Knights a jolt in a 4-3 overtime win. He also gave a boost to some local charitable organizations.

Carrier made a deal with Knights fan Lan Beyster that for every goal he scored this season, she would donate $1,000 to a charityof his choice. All he did in response was score seven more goals than he ever had in his seven-year career.

Defenseman Daniil Miromanov accepted the same challenge and scored 11 goals between the NHL and American Hockey League.

The arrangement got both players excited as a small way to impact their community. Their performances also ensured they will make more of a mark than even they were expecting.

“(Carrier) threw the pucks back in my face,” Beyster said. “And I love it. It’s great.”

The seeds of the setup go back three years.

Beyster, who moved to Las Vegas with her husband in 2015, decided to become a Knights fan before the team’s inaugural season. She launched a private Facebook group supporting the franchise in October 2019. It’s since grown to approximately 1,700 members.

One of the people who joined was Carrier, looking to give away tickets to a Strip show. The initial encounter blossomed into a lasting connection. Carrier has autographed items for Beyster’s away game raffles within her group and helped with giveaways for her end-of-the-season fundraiser benefiting local charities.

A dinner with Carrier was the top prize at last year’s event. The money raised went to FEAT (Families for Effective Autism Treatment) of Southern Nevada, which he chose after meeting someone in the organization. Rather than running that idea back, Beyster decided to spice things up this season.

The timing was perfect. Or not, depending on the perspective.

“I don’t think she was expecting me to have that good of a year,” Carrier said.

He set career highs in goals (16) and points (25) in 56 games before being sidelined with a lower-body injury. First-year coach Bruce Cassidy leaned on Carrier to produce rather than only provide energy and physicality. Carrier responded with the best offensive season of his career.

The largest beneficiary will be FEAT. The VGK Alumni Association will receive a contribution, too.

Carrier said the deal shouldn’t get too much credit for his success — “It’s not as easy as it looks, right?” — but he enjoyed the extra motivation. He met fans who knew about it, and some would even chip in their own money.

“It’s just great,” Carrier said. “The way my year has been, it’s so positive.”

Miromanov, despite playing on the back end, also did his part after meeting Beyster last year. He matched his goal total from the previous season despite playing in 19 fewer games. The AHL All Star also scored his first two NHL goals in December.

Miromanov’s efforts will help the Metropolitan Police Department and the Proud to Rescue Benevolent Fund, which provides assistance to disabled and retired Clark County firefighters and their dependents and survivors. He chose the two organizations because he believes first responders “should have way more credit than they actually receive.”

“It’s extremely cool you can give back to your community with the game, through the game,” Miromanov said. “Lan, doing what she’s doing, it’s really amazing.”

Both players said they’ve never received this kind of offer before. It’s a unique setup, but one they were happy to roll with.

Beyster isn’t complaining, either. She said she will follow Carrier and Miromanov wherever their careers take them despite the financial hit. The two are still under contract with the Knights next season, meaning all parties have the option of keeping the challenge going.

“It’s great,” Carrier said. “I’m kind of excited if she wants to do it again next year.”

