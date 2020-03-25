How Golden Knights prospects fared this season

How did the Review-Journal’s top 10 Golden Knights’ prospects fare this season?

The Golden Knights’ farm system has started to trickle into the NHL.

The team’s first-ever draft pick, Cody Glass, has debuted. Chicago Wolves products Nic Hague, Jake Bischoff, Keegan Kolesar, Zach Whitecloud and Gage Quinney also have. None was immediate game-changers upon their arrival — they had a combined 25 points in 101 games — but they provided important and cheap depth for a team near the salary-cap ceiling.

The Knights’ reliance on that young, inexpensive labor should only increase once they have a hometown American Hockey League affiliate. So, with hockey shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, now feels like a good time to check on the farm.

Here’s how the Review-Journal’s preseason top 10 Knights’ prospects performed this season:

1. C/RW Cody Glass (Exceeded rookie status)

Acquired: 2017 draft, first round, sixth overall

Age: 20

Highest level: NHL

Stats: Five goals, seven assists in 39 games

Glass had a dream debut. He scored his first goal against the Knights’ biggest rival — the San Jose Sharks — with his father and brother in attendance.

The rest of his season was inconsistent. He was a power-play asset but wasn’t as noticeable at 5-on-5, especially because he spent time out of position at right wing.

Glass’ season ended with a knee injury in February. He’s expected to be ready for training camp.

2. D Nic Hague (Exceeded rookie status)

Acquired: 2017 draft, second round, 34th overall

Age: 21

Highest level: NHL

Stats: One goal, 10 assists in 38 games

Hague scored his first goal Jan. 21 in his 39th game. His time in the NHL then ended.

The defenseman stayed in the AHL after the All-Star break after new coach Pete DeBoer decided to give fellow rookie Zach Whitecloud a shot.

Hague showed progress as he adjusted to the NHL’s speed and physicality. He didn’t look ready for heavy minutes, but defensemen often take time to blossom.

3. C Peyton Krebs

Acquired: 2019 draft, first round, 17th overall

Age: 19

Highest level: Western Hockey League (major juniors)

Stats: 12 goals, 48 assists in 38 games

The center started his season rehabbing in Las Vegas after partially tearing his Achilles tendon training in June. He didn’t play until Nov. 17, but shook off the rust in no time. Krebs can skate, set up teammates and defend at a high level. He has the potential to be an all-situations player in the NHL.

4. LW/RW Lucas Elvenes

Acquired: 2017 draft, fifth round, 127th overall

Age: 20

Highest level: AHL

Stats: 12 goals, 36 assists in 59 games

The wing joined the Wolves this season after beginning his professional career in Sweden. All he did was lead Chicago in points, rank fourth among AHL rookies in scoring and make the All-Star team.

Elvenes is a playmaker with a lot of skill. His debut could come soon if he works on his play away from the puck.

5. D Zach Whitecloud

Acquired: 2017 college free agent signing

Age: 23

Highest level: NHL

Stats: One assist in 16 games

Hague’s loss was Whitecloud’s gain. The blue liner received an opportunity instead of his former Wolves defense partner after the Knights returned from the All-Star break. He took full advantage, earning his spot with consistent, heady play that was impressive for a rookie.

Whitecloud’s game isn’t flashy, but he’s dependable in his own zone and on the penalty kill. He’s received an extension through the 2021-22 season.

6. D Dylan Coghlan

Acquired: 2017 rookie camp signing

Age: 22

Highest level: AHL

Stats: 11 goals, 13 assists in 60 games

Coghlan’s sophomore AHL campaign wasn’t quite as impressive as his first, when he ranked third among rookie defensemen with 40 points. There’s still plenty to like.

The offensive defenseman turned heads in rookie and training camp with his sharp shot and toughness. His play in his own zone could still improve, but he’s close to contributing.

7. LW/RW Pavel Dorofeyev

Acquired: 2019 draft, third round, 79th overall

Age: 19

Highest level: Kontinental Hockey League

Stats: Four goals, three assists in 48 games

Dorofeyev adjusted to the KHL slowly after torching the Russian junior league last season. The wing impressed the Knights with his athleticism at the combine. Now he needs to learn how to use it against grown men.

Dorofeyev is under contact in the KHL through the 2021-22 season.

8. RW Jack Dugan

Acquired: 2017 draft, fifth round, 142nd overall

Age: 22

Highest level: NCAA

Stats: 10 goals, 42 assists in 34 games

Dugan’s stock shot through the roof this season.

The leading scorer in Division I men’s college hockey had an outstanding sophomore campaign for Providence and was named one of 10 Hobey Baker Award finalists. Dugan even gave local fans a taste of what’s to come when he scored the winning goal in a shootout to lead the Friars to the Fortress Invitational title in January at T-Mobile Arena.

The wing hasn’t decided whether he will turn professional this year. If he does, he could contribute quickly because he has enough skill and grit to play up and down the lineup.

9. D Jimmy Schuldt

Acquired: 2019 college free agent signing

Age: 24

Highest level: NHL

Stats (in AHL): Six goals, 15 assists in 52 games

Schuldt spent his first full professional season in the AHL after making his NHL debut April 6 against the Los Angeles Kings.

The defenseman showed flashes of why he was a coveted player coming out of St. Cloud State. He skates fairly well and can contribute on the power play.

His 42 penalty minutes were second-most among Wolves defensemen. Schuldt, Hague, Coghlan and Jake Bischoff probably will fight for NHL time again in training camp.

10. D Kaedan Korczak

Acquired: 2019 draft, second round, 41st overall

Age: 19

Highest level reached: WHL

Stats: 11 goals, 38 assists in 60 games

Korczak was regarded as a steady defender when the Knights drafted him, but he might be more than that. His offense is up (0.49 points per game to 0.82) and his penalty minutes down (64 to 27) compared with last season.

He’s showing why general manager Kelly McCrimmon dubbed him “a first-round talent.”

Note: Rookie status means a player “must not have played in more than 25 NHL games in any preceding seasons, nor in six or more NHL games in each of any two preceding seasons. Any player at least 26 years of age by Sept. 15 of that season is not considered a rookie.” Players who have exceeded rookie status are no longer considered prospects.

