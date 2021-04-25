How Golden Knights’ schedule breaks down for final 9 games

The Golden Knights have two games left against both Colorado and Minnesota. They are four points ahead of the Avalanche but have played two more games and five ahead of the Wild.

Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson, center, loses his balance as he fights for the puck with Anaheim Ducks' Nicolas Deslauriers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Anaheim Ducks' Haydn Fleury, right, defends against Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Vegas Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark, right, of Sweden, reaches for the puck under pressure by Anaheim Ducks' Haydn Fleury during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Chandler Stephenson had a simple plan for enjoying the Golden Knights’ off days Sunday and Monday: Hang out and enjoy the Las Vegas weather.

It’s hard to argue that he and his teammates haven’t earned a break. Their schedule has been unrelenting. Before the Knights went on the road and defeated the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Saturday for their ninth straight victory, they had played seven games in 11 days. Going back even further, they had played 29 games in 52 days since the beginning of March.

The Knights now have time to catch their breath before their next game Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche because of postponements on their schedule. They will need to take advantage of the time off, because their final nine games will be a challenge as they seek their third division title in four seasons.

“It’s been a very draining season physically and mentally,” Stephenson said. “I think everybody is looking forward to those games being rescheduled and getting some time off here and time away to relax. We’re going to recharge the engines.”

The torrid pace has led to several injuries.

Rights wings Keegan Kolesar (hip) and Ryan Reaves (undisclosed, on long-term injured reserve) have missed the last seven games. Right wing Reilly Smith (undisclosed) has sat out the past three. Center Tomas Nosek and Nicolas Roy left Saturday’s game early.

“Our guys really emptied the tank during the last three, four weeks pushing to get back in the race for first,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “That’s taken a toll both injury- and energy-wise. We’re going to use the break to hopefully get those things back in a better place than they are today.”

They will need to be as close to full strength as possible when games resume. They have little margin for error because their schedule gets tougher in their final nine games.

They have wrapped up their season series with Los Angeles and Anaheim, who are seventh and eighth in the West Division standings. They have one game left against sixth-place San Jose.

The Knights have two games against second-place Colorado at home and third-place Minnesota on the road. They are four points ahead of the Avalanche but have played two more games. They are five points ahead of the Wild, who also have nine games left.

The Knights have two games remaining with both St. Louis and Arizona, who are competing for the fourth and final playoff spot in the division.

Colorado is done playing Minnesota and has four games left against both the Kings and Sharks. That means the Knights can’t afford a slip-up if they want to finish first and get an easier first-round matchup.

“We’re going to see teams that are really dialed into the game and games that really mean a lot,” DeBoer said. “We’re going to be playing for something hopefully with Colorado right to the end of the season fighting for first place. I like the fact we’re playing the top end of the division down the stretch over the last (nine) games. I think it’s going to get us playoff ready.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.