How Golden Knights shed label as slow-starting team

DENVER — Fool’s gold is how coach Pete DeBoer characterized the Golden Knights’ lead in the first period Thursday, and he won’t find an argument from many people there.

Otherwise, it’s tough to criticize the Knights for their play in the opening period of games.

“We’ve been a good first-period team regardless of who we’ve started,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “Particularly on the road, as the season winds down and as the playoffs get here, the importance of that first goal is critical. The numbers show the team that scores first usually wins. That’s got to continue for us to be an emphasis.”

After holding the Avalanche off the board, the Knights have allowed one first-period goal in their past eight games and that came with 17.2 seconds remaining in the first by Los Angeles’ Alex Iafallo on March 19.

Minnesota is the only other club to score during the first period against the Knights this month. The Wild found the back of the net during the opening period in each of its victories March 8 and 10.

The Knights have surrendered the fewest goals in the league in the first period (15) and were tied with Minnesota for the best goal differential in the first period at plus-14 entering Friday’s schedule.

When DeBoer took over in January 2020, the Knights were known as a slow-starting team. To address that, he used the fourth line with physical wingers William Carrier and Ryan Reaves alongside an assortment of centers to help set the tone.

Thursday’s 5-1 drubbing by the Avalanche was the first time the Knights have lost in regulation when scoring the first goal (18-1-1) and their first loss when leading after the first period (14-1-0).

“I think we’re a mature group. We know that when the puck drops, we have to be ready right off the bat,” left wing Jonathan Marchessault said. “We have a lot of pride in that as a team to be gamers and show up when the opportunity shows up. To be gamers and battle right off the bat or even at the end.”

Lineup change?

Defenseman Dylan Coghlan skated with Brayden McNabb during practice Friday and also worked with the second power-play unit, a sign he could draw back into the lineup for Saturday’s game.

Coghlan was scratched the past two games in favor of Nick Holden, who was beaten by Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar for the third goal Thursday.

Leading goal scorer Max Pacioretty also remained on the second power play in practice. DeBoer noted he didn’t want to change the personnel on the No. 1 unit after it went 2-for-3 against St. Louis on Monday while Pacioretty was out with a lower-body injury.

