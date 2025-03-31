How Knights can clinch their 7th playoff berth in 8 years Monday

The Golden Knights can clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday night. Here’s what needs to happen.

What’s at stake for the Knights with 9 games left in the regular season?

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of their NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights are off Monday, but they can punch their ticket to the postseason with some help.

The Knights can clinch their seventh playoff berth in eight seasons if the Calgary Flames lose in regulation to the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.

Puck drop is set for 5:30 p.m.

It’s a must-win for the Flames. They are seven points back of the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild for the Western Conference’s two wild-card spots. Calgary has played three fewer games than St. Louis, so it’s still within striking distance.

The Knights hold a seven-point lead over the Los Angeles Kings for first place in the Pacific Division.

