61°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

How Knights can clinch their 7th playoff berth in 8 years Monday

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period o ...
Golden Knights players celebrate a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of their NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)  @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) plays against the Nashville Predators during th ...
What’s at stake for the Knights with 9 games left in the regular season?
3 takeaways: Knights win 6th straight despite late goalie scratch
3 takeaways: Power play delivers late in Knights’ 5th straight victory
An East Coast hedge fund has taken aim at a holding company led by Golden Knights owner Bill Fo ...
Hedge fund takes aim at company led by Golden Knights owner
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2025 - 8:33 am
 

The Golden Knights are off Monday, but they can punch their ticket to the postseason with some help.

The Knights can clinch their seventh playoff berth in eight seasons if the Calgary Flames lose in regulation to the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.

Puck drop is set for 5:30 p.m.

It’s a must-win for the Flames. They are seven points back of the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild for the Western Conference’s two wild-card spots. Calgary has played three fewer games than St. Louis, so it’s still within striking distance.

The Knights hold a seven-point lead over the Los Angeles Kings for first place in the Pacific Division.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES