How Knights can clinch their 7th playoff berth in 8 years Monday
The Golden Knights can clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday night. Here’s what needs to happen.
The Golden Knights are off Monday, but they can punch their ticket to the postseason with some help.
The Knights can clinch their seventh playoff berth in eight seasons if the Calgary Flames lose in regulation to the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.
Puck drop is set for 5:30 p.m.
It’s a must-win for the Flames. They are seven points back of the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild for the Western Conference’s two wild-card spots. Calgary has played three fewer games than St. Louis, so it’s still within striking distance.
The Knights hold a seven-point lead over the Los Angeles Kings for first place in the Pacific Division.
