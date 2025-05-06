How much are Knights-Oilers tickets on secondary market?
The Golden Knights host the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday in Game 1 of their second-round NHL playoff series. Fans might be surprised at ticket prices on the secondary market.
Ticket prices on the secondary market for Game 1 of the Golden Knights’ second-round NHL playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers aren’t as high as other series starting this week.
The least expensive ticket for Game 1 on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena is $110 on no-fee secondary ticket marketplace TickPick.
The average listing price of the nearly 3,000 tickets available on TickPick was $325, as of Monday afternoon. The average purchase price for Game 1 is $228 and $300 for Game 2, according to TickPick.
Ticket prices spike for Game 3 on Saturday and Game 4 on Monday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The lowest priced tickets are $257 for Game 3 and $203 for Game 4 on TickPick.
If there’s a Game 5 in the seven-game series at T-Mobile Arena, the least expensive ticket as of Monday afternoon starts at $163. For Game 7 at T-Mobile, if necessary, prices start at $213.
Knights-Oilers has the second least expensive get-in price for Game 1 of the four second-round series.
Tickets for the other openers on TickPick are: Toronto Maple Leafs-Florida Panthers, $203; Washington Capitals-Carolina Hurricanes, $90; Winnipeg Jets-Dallas Stars, $160. Toronto and Florida played Game 1 on Monday.
Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.