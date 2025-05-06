56°F
How much are Knights-Oilers tickets on secondary market?

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) drops to a knee to secure a puck as goaltender Adin Hill (33) looks on against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of game five in their Stanley Cup Playoffs first round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Las Vegas.
Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy instructs his players against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of game one in their Stanley Cup Playoffs first round at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2025 - 7:15 am
 

Ticket prices on the secondary market for Game 1 of the Golden Knights’ second-round NHL playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers aren’t as high as other series starting this week.

The least expensive ticket for Game 1 on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena is $110 on no-fee secondary ticket marketplace TickPick.

The average listing price of the nearly 3,000 tickets available on TickPick was $325, as of Monday afternoon. The average purchase price for Game 1 is $228 and $300 for Game 2, according to TickPick.

Ticket prices spike for Game 3 on Saturday and Game 4 on Monday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The lowest priced tickets are $257 for Game 3 and $203 for Game 4 on TickPick.

If there’s a Game 5 in the seven-game series at T-Mobile Arena, the least expensive ticket as of Monday afternoon starts at $163. For Game 7 at T-Mobile, if necessary, prices start at $213.

Knights-Oilers has the second least expensive get-in price for Game 1 of the four second-round series.

Tickets for the other openers on TickPick are: Toronto Maple Leafs-Florida Panthers, $203; Washington Capitals-Carolina Hurricanes, $90; Winnipeg Jets-Dallas Stars, $160. Toronto and Florida played Game 1 on Monday.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

