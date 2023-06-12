How much are tickets to Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final?
Fans looking to be part of potential Las Vegas sports history, seeing the Golden Knights hoist the Stanley Cup in person , will need to plunk down a small fortune to do so.
The least expensive tickets to Tuesday’s Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on no-fee secondary ticket marketplace TickPick Monday was listed at $805, for a standing room only option in Hyde Lounge. That ticket is listed as having “no view” in its description.
The cheapest seated ticket on TickPick is advertised at $1,400 in Section 209, Row C.
TickPick’s average list price for tickets to Game 5 was at $2,443, with 1,116 tickets available as of Monday morning.
GameTime, a ticket marketplace focused on last-minute buyers, noted its cheapest ticket on Monday morning was at $1,453, taxes and fees included, with its most expensive listing noted at $13,858.
On StubHub the cheapest seated ticket was listed at $1,247 (before taxes and fees) in Section 212, Row Q, with a ticket in Section 225, Row K noted to have sold earlier in the morning for $1,251 before taxes and fees.
