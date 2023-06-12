79°F
Golden Knights

How much are tickets to Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2023 - 11:01 am
 
Updated June 12, 2023 - 11:30 am
Golden Knights fans celebrate another goal against the Florida Panthers in the third period dur ...
Golden Knights fans celebrate another goal against the Florida Panthers in the third period during Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans looking to be part of potential Las Vegas sports history, seeing the Golden Knights hoist the Stanley Cup in person, will need to plunk down a small fortune to do so.

The least expensive tickets to Tuesday’s Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on no-fee secondary ticket marketplace TickPick Monday was listed at $805, for a standing room only option in Hyde Lounge. That ticket is listed as having “no view” in its description.

The cheapest seated ticket on TickPick is advertised at $1,400 in Section 209, Row C.

TickPick’s average list price for tickets to Game 5 was at $2,443, with 1,116 tickets available as of Monday morning.

GameTime, a ticket marketplace focused on last-minute buyers, noted its cheapest ticket on Monday morning was at $1,453, taxes and fees included, with its most expensive listing noted at $13,858.

On StubHub the cheapest seated ticket was listed at $1,247 (before taxes and fees) in Section 212, Row Q, with a ticket in Section 225, Row K noted to have sold earlier in the morning for $1,251 before taxes and fees.

This is a developing story, Please check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

