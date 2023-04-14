72°F
Golden Knights

How to get tickets for Knights-Jets playoff series

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2023 - 10:45 am
 
Updated April 14, 2023 - 11:43 am
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Limited tickets are still available for the Golden Knights’ first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets.

Fans can purchase their seats at NHL.com/GoldenKnights/tickets. Games 1 and 2 will be Tuesday and Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. Start times and dates for the remainder of the series will be announced once the playoff bracket is set. The Knights would also host Games 5 and 7, if necessary.

All first-round games not on national TV will be shown on AT&T SportsNet. The exact broadcast schedule has yet to be announced. The Knights will also air games on the radio at KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM).

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

