How to watch Golden Knights at Blues

The Golden Knights take on the St. Louis Blues Thursday night at Enterprise Center at 5 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) loses control of the puck against St. Louis Blues' Robert Bortuzzo (41) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Dilip Vishwanat)

GAME DAY

Who: Golden Knights at Blues

When: 5 p.m. Thursday

Where: Enterprise Center, St. Louis

TV: AT&T SportsNet (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757, Dish 414/5414)

Radio: KRLV (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Blues -120; total 5½

BOTTOM LINE

St. Louis aims to break its three-game slide when the Blues play Vegas.

The Blues are 11-2-3 in conference play. St. Louis has surrendered 15 power-play goals, killing 83.5% of opponent opportunities.

The Knights are 7-3-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Vegas leads the league with six shorthanded goals, led by William Karlsson with two.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS

David Perron has recorded 30 total points while scoring 12 goals and collecting 18 assists for the Blues. Ivan Barbashev has recorded 8 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Max Pacioretty has collected 27 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 16 assists for the Knights. Alex Tuch has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES

Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

INJURIES

Blues: Zach Sanford: day to day (upper body).

Knights: Cody Glass: day to day (upper body), Cody Eakin: out (upper body).

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @GoldenEdgeRJ on Twitter.