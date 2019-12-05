How to watch Golden Knights at Islanders

The Golden Knights take on the New York Islanders Thursday night at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York.

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) moves toward the New York Islanders goal with the puck as New York Islanders right wing Leo Komarov (47) trails behind during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Game day

Who: Golden Knights at Islanders

When: 4 p.m. Thursday

Where: Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, N.Y.

TV: AT&T SportsNet (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757, Dish 414/5414)

Radio: KRLV (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Off

BOTTOM LINE

The Knights visit the New York Islanders after Jonathan Marchessault recorded a natural hat trick in the Knights’ 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

The Islanders are 11-2-1 at home. New York ranks eighth in the NHL shooting 10.4% and averaging 2.9 goals on 28.2 shots per game.

The Knights are 8-6-1 in road games. Vegas has converted on 22.8% of power-play opportunities, recording 21 power-play goals.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 23 points, scoring 10 goals and collecting 13 assists. Brock Nelson has totaled four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Reilly Smith leads the Knights with 12 goals and has 22 points. Nate Schmidt has totaled eight assists over the last 10 games for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES

Golden Knights: 6-3-1

Islanders: 6-3-1

Islanders Injuries: Thomas Greiss: day to day (illness).

Knights Injuries: Cody Eakin: out (upper body).

