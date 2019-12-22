How to watch Golden Knights at Sharks

San Jose took down the Knights 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 21.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against San Jose Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc (62) in the overtime during their NHL hockey game on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

GAME DAY

Who: Golden Knights (19-13-6) at Sharks (16-19-2)

When: 7 p.m. Sunday

TV: AT&T SportsNet (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757, Dish 414/5414)

Radio: KRLV (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -140: total 6

BOTTOM LINE

The Sharks are 8-6-0 against division opponents. San Jose averages 11.9 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Evander Kane leads the team serving 79 total minutes.

The Golden Knights are 8-3-2 against division opponents. Vegas has allowed 21 power-play goals, stopping 83.1% of opponent opportunities.

TOP PERFORMERS

Tomas Hertl leads the Sharks with 14 goals and has collected 29 points. Erik Karlsson has recorded seven assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Max Pacioretty has recorded 36 total points while scoring 15 goals and totaling 21 assists for the Golden Knights. Mark Stone has collected two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES

Golden Knights: 6-2-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Sharks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 4.4 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .879 save percentage.

INJURIES

Sharks: Antti Suomela: out (upper body).

Golden Knights: Cody Glass: day to day (upper body), Cody Eakin: out (upper body).

