How to watch Golden Knights at Stars

The Golden Knights take on the Dallas Stars at 5 p.m. Friday at American Airlines Center.

Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop (30) makes a save against a shot from Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

GAME DAY

Who: Golden Knights at Stars

When: 5 p.m. Friday

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas

TV: AT&T SportsNet (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757, Dish 414/5414)

Radio: KRLV (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Stars -155; total 5½

BOTTOM LINE

The Vegas Golden Knights visit Dallas after the Stars shut out New Jersey 2-0. Ben Bishop earned the victory in the net for Dallas after recording 26 saves.

The Stars are 12-4-3 in conference play. Dallas has converted on 17.2% of power-play opportunities, recording 16 power-play goals.

The Golden Knights are 7-3-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Vegas leads the league with six shorthanded goals, led by William Karlsson with two.

Dallas beat Vegas 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 25. Alexander Radulov scored two goals for the Stars in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS

Roope Hintz leads the Stars with 11 goals, adding three assists and recording 14 points. Radulov has totaled 7 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Deryk Engelland leads the Golden Knights with a plus-five in 29 games played this season. Alex Tuch has collected four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES

Golden Knights: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

INJURIES

Stars: None listed.

Golden Knights: Cody Glass: day to day (upper body), Cody Eakin: out (upper body).