How to watch Golden Knights-Canadiens Game 1

The Golden Knights open up the Stanley Cup semifinals on Monday against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) shoots on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Keith Kinkaid (37) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights open up the Stanley Cup semifinals on Monday against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena.

It will be the first meeting between the two teams since Jan. 18, 2020. The Canadiens won in a 5-4 shootout after Reilly Smith tied the game with eight seconds remaining in regulation.

Here’s how you can tune into the game:

— What: Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game 1

— When: 6 p.m. Monday

— Where: T-Mobile Arena

— TV: NBCSN (Cox: 38/1038, Century Link: 640, Dish 159, DirectTV 220)

— Radio: KKGK-AM (1340), KKGK-FM (98.9)