How to watch Golden Knights-Canadiens Game 1
The Golden Knights open up the Stanley Cup semifinals on Monday against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena.
The Golden Knights open up the Stanley Cup semifinals on Monday against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena.
It will be the first meeting between the two teams since Jan. 18, 2020. The Canadiens won in a 5-4 shootout after Reilly Smith tied the game with eight seconds remaining in regulation.
Here’s how you can tune into the game:
— What: Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game 1
— When: 6 p.m. Monday
— Where: T-Mobile Arena
— TV: NBCSN (Cox: 38/1038, Century Link: 640, Dish 159, DirectTV 220)
— Radio: KKGK-AM (1340), KKGK-FM (98.9)