How to watch Golden Knights-Canadiens Game 2
The Golden Knights opened up the Stanley Cup semifinals on Monday with a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena.
The Knights are looking to take a 2-0 series lead tonight and their sixth straight win.
Here’s how you can tune into the game:
— What: Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game 2
— When: 6 p.m. Monday
— Where: T-Mobile Arena
— TV: NBCSN (Cox: 38/1038, Century Link: 640, Dish 159, DirectTV 220)
— Radio: KKGK-AM (1340), KKGK-FM (98.9)