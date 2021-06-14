97°F
How to watch Golden Knights-Canadiens Game 2

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2021 - 11:50 am
 
Updated June 14, 2021 - 2:49 pm
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) celebrates after scoring against the Montreal ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) celebrates after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) shoots on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Keit ...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) shoots on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Keith Kinkaid (37) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights opened up the Stanley Cup semifinals on Monday with a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights are looking to take a 2-0 series lead tonight and their sixth straight win.

Here’s how you can tune into the game:

— What: Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game 2

— When: 6 p.m. Monday

— Where: T-Mobile Arena

— TV: NBCSN (Cox: 38/1038, Century Link: 640, Dish 159, DirectTV 220)

— Radio: KKGK-AM (1340), KKGK-FM (98.9)

