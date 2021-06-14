How to watch Golden Knights-Canadiens Game 4

The Golden Knights are up north after splitting two games of the Stanley Cup semifinals in Las Vegas.

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) secures the puck over Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry (26) during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) shoots on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Keith Kinkaid (37) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) celebrates after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Golden Knights are up north after splitting two games in Las Vegas. The Canadiens took a 2-1 lead in the series on Friday with a 3-2 overtime win.

COVID restrictions prevent fans from traveling to see the game, so here’s how you can watch from home.

— What: Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game 4

— When: 5 p.m. Sunday

— Where: Bell Centre, Montreal

— TV: NBCSN (Cox: 38/1038, Century Link: 640, Dish 159, DirectTV 220)

— Radio: KKGK-AM (1340), KKGK-FM (98.9)