How to watch Golden Knights-Canadiens Game 5
The Golden Knights return home for Game 5 of their Stanley Cup semifinals against the Montreal Canadiens with the series 2-2.
For those not planning to head to the arena, here’s how you can watch from home.
— What: Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game 5
— When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
— Where: T-Mobile Arena
— TV: NBCSN (Cox: 38/1038, Century Link: 640, Dish 159, DirectTV 220)
— Radio: KKGK-AM (1340), KKGK-FM (98.9)