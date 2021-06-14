How to watch Golden Knights-Canadiens Game 6

The Golden Knights return to Montreal for an all or nothing Game 6 against the Canadiens.

Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher (11) battles for the puck against Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) and Alec Martinez (23) during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) shoots on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Keith Kinkaid (37) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) celebrates after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) secures the puck over Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry (26) during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights are looking to save their season tonight with a Game 6 win against the Canadiens tonight in Montreal.

The Candiens lead the series 3-2.

Here’s how you can watch the action from home.

— What: Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game 6

— When: 5 p.m. Thursday

— Where: Bell Centre, Montreal

— TV: USA (Cox: 34/1034, Century Link: 125/1124, Dish 105, DirectTV 242)

— Radio: KKGK-AM (1340), KKGK-FM (98.9)