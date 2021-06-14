How to watch Golden Knights-Canadiens Game 6
The Golden Knights return to Montreal for an all or nothing Game 6 against the Canadiens.
The Golden Knights are looking to save their season tonight with a Game 6 win against the Canadiens tonight in Montreal.
The Candiens lead the series 3-2.
Here’s how you can watch the action from home.
— What: Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game 6
— When: 5 p.m. Thursday
— Where: Bell Centre, Montreal
— TV: USA (Cox: 34/1034, Century Link: 125/1124, Dish 105, DirectTV 242)
— Radio: KKGK-AM (1340), KKGK-FM (98.9)