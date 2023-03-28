How to watch Golden Knights game against Edmonton Oilers

The Golden Knights won’t be on broadcast TV for an important Pacific Division game against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Laurent Brossoit (39) makes a save and is pushed into the net during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights won’t be on broadcast TV for an important Pacific Division game.

Tuesday’s 7 p.m. matchup with the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena will be shown on ESPN+ and Hulu and require a subscription to watch. AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain won’t show the game.

This is the Knights’ final ESPN+/Hulu exclusive remaining on their schedule. They have a chance to clinch a playoff berth with a win and all but ensure they will have home-ice advantage in their first-round series.

ESPN+ is available on a computer, smart TVs, Xbox consoles, phones, tablets and more platforms with a subscription that costs $9.99 per month. NHL games air each Tuesday throughout the regular season.

