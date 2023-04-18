54°F
Golden Knights

How to watch Golden Knights-Jets Game 2

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2023 - 7:32 pm
 
Updated April 20, 2023 - 1:18 pm
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) attempts to drive aroud Winnipeg Jets center ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) attempts to drive aroud Winnipeg Jets center Mason Appleton (22) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Golden Knights try to even things up Thursday night when they host the Winnipeg Jets for Game 2 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

If you aren’t able to make it to the Fortress for the action, here’s how you can watch from home:

Who: Jets at Knights

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -165; total 5 1/2

Series schedule:

Game 1 — Jets 5, Knights 1

Game 2 — 7 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Arena

Game 3 — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Canada Life Centre

Game 4 — 6:30 p.m. Monday, at Canada Life Centre

Game 5* — TBD April 27, at T-Mobile Arena

Game 6* — TBD April 29, at Canada Life Centre

Game 7* — TBD May 1, at T-Mobile Arena

* If necessary

TV/Radio: Games 1-4 will air locally on AT&T SportsNet and KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

