How to watch Golden Knights-Jets Game 2
The Golden Knights try to even things up Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets in Game 2 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
If you aren’t able to make it to the Fortress for the action, here’s how you can watch from home:
Who: Jets at Knights
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: T-Mobile Arena
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Knights -165; total 5 1/2
Series schedule:
Game 1 — Jets 5, Knights 1
Game 2 — 7 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Arena
Game 3 — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Canada Life Centre
Game 4 — 6:30 p.m. Monday, at Canada Life Centre
Game 5* — TBD April 27, at T-Mobile Arena
Game 6* — TBD April 29, at Canada Life Centre
Game 7* — TBD May 1, at T-Mobile Arena
* If necessary
TV/Radio: Games 1-4 will air locally on AT&T SportsNet and KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
