How to watch Golden Knights-Jets Game 2

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) attempts to drive aroud Winnipeg Jets center Mason Appleton (22) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Golden Knights try to even things up Thursday night when they host the Winnipeg Jets for Game 2 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

If you aren’t able to make it to the Fortress for the action, here’s how you can watch from home:

Who: Jets at Knights

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -165; total 5 1/2

Series schedule:

Game 1 — Jets 5, Knights 1

Game 3 — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Canada Life Centre

Game 4 — 6:30 p.m. Monday, at Canada Life Centre

Game 5* — TBD April 27, at T-Mobile Arena

Game 6* — TBD April 29, at Canada Life Centre

Game 7* — TBD May 1, at T-Mobile Arena

* If necessary

