How to watch Golden Knights-Oilers Game 1
The Golden Knights are set to face the Edmonton Oilers for the first time in the postseason during the second round of the NHL playoffs.
The Oilers will visit Las Vegas for the first two games of the series at T-Mobile Arena, as the Knights have home-ice advantage.
If you aren’t catching the action in person at the Fortress, here’s how you can tune in at home:
Who: Golden Knights vs. Oilers
When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Where: T-Mobile Arena
TV: ESPN (Century Link 27, Cox 30, Dish 140, DirecTV 206)
Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Knights -110; total 6½
