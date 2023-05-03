How to watch Golden Knights-Oilers Game 1

The Golden Knights are set to face the Edmonton Oilers for the first time in the postseason during the second round of the NHL playoffs.

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) shoots on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Oilers will visit Las Vegas for the first two games of the series at T-Mobile Arena, as the Knights have home-ice advantage.

If you aren’t catching the action in person at the Fortress, here’s how you can tune in at home:

Who: Golden Knights vs. Oilers

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: ESPN (Century Link 27, Cox 30, Dish 140, DirecTV 206)

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -110; total 6½

