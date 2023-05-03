How to watch Golden Knights-Oilers Game 2

The Golden Knights are set to face the Edmonton Oilers for Game 2 of the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) reaches for the puck against Edmonton Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak (27) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights are set to face the Edmonton Oilers for Game 2 of the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday.

The Knights lead the series 1-0.

If you aren’t catching the action in person at the Fortress, here’s how you can tune in at home:

Who: Golden Knights vs. Oilers

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: TNT (Century Link 48, Cox 18, Dish 138, DirecTV 245)

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Oilers -120; total 6½

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.