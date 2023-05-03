How to watch Golden Knights-Oilers Game 2
The Golden Knights are set to face the Edmonton Oilers for Game 2 of the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
The Golden Knights are set to face the Edmonton Oilers for Game 2 of the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday.
The Knights lead the series 1-0.
If you aren’t catching the action in person at the Fortress, here’s how you can tune in at home:
Who: Golden Knights vs. Oilers
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: T-Mobile Arena
TV: TNT (Century Link 48, Cox 18, Dish 138, DirecTV 245)
Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Oilers -120; total 6½
Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.