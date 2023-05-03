How to watch Golden Knights-Oilers Game 3
The Golden Knights are set to face the Oilers for Game 3 of the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday night in Edmonton.
The series is tied, 1-1.
Here’s how you can watch the game:
Who: Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers
When: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
TV: ESPN
Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Oilers -178; total 6½
