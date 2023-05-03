73°F
Golden Knights

How to watch Golden Knights-Oilers Game 3

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2023 - 1:21 pm
 
Updated May 8, 2023 - 2:30 pm
Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) reaches for the puck against Edmonton Oilers defe ...
Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) reaches for the puck against Edmonton Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak (27) during the first period in Game 1 of their NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights are set to face the Oilers for Game 3 of the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday night in Edmonton.

The series is tied, 1-1.

Here’s how you can watch the game:

Who: Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers

When: 5:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

TV: ESPN

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Oilers -178; total 6½

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

