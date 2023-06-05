98°F
Golden Knights

How to watch Golden Knights-Panthers, Game 2

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2023 - 2:34 pm
 
Updated June 5, 2023 - 3:31 pm
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61), right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) and defenseman Shea Theodore (27) celebrate Marchessault’s goal over Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights are back on home ice tonight, hosting the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

If you can’t make it to T-Mobile Arena, here’s how to watch the game on TV:

Who: Golden Knights vs. Panthers

When: 5 p.m. Monday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: TNT, TBS, truTV

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -140; total 5½

