How to watch Golden Knights-Panthers, Game 2
The Golden Knights are back on home ice tonight, hosting the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.
The Golden Knights are back on home ice tonight, hosting the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.
If you can’t make it to T-Mobile Arena, here’s how to watch the game on TV:
Who: Golden Knights vs. Panthers
When: 5 p.m. Monday
Where: T-Mobile Arena
TV: TNT, TBS, truTV
Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Knights -140; total 5½