How to watch Golden Knights-Panthers, Game 3

The Golden Knights carry a 2-0 series lead into Sunrise, Florida, tonight for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. Here’s how to watch.

The Golden Knights practice during an early skate before Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Here’s how to watch the game on TV in Vegas … or anywhere else in the US:

Stanley Cup Final, Game 3 TV/Radio

Who: Golden Knights at Panthers

When: 5 p.m. Thursday

Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, Florida

TV: TNT, TBS, truTV

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Panthers -120; total 5½