How to watch Golden Knights-Panthers, Game 3
The Golden Knights carry a 2-0 series lead into Sunrise, Florida, tonight for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. Here’s how to watch.
Here’s how to watch the game on TV in Vegas … or anywhere else in the US:
Stanley Cup Final, Game 3 TV/Radio
Who: Golden Knights at Panthers
When: 5 p.m. Thursday
Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, Florida
TV: TNT, TBS, truTV
Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Panthers -120; total 5½