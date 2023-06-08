88°F
Golden Knights

How to watch Golden Knights-Panthers, Game 3

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2023 - 3:39 pm
 
The Golden Knights practice during an early skate before Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup F ...
The Golden Knights practice during an early skate before Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights carry a 2-0 series lead into Sunrise, Florida tonight as they take the ice for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

Here’s how to watch the game on TV in Vegas … or anywhere else in the US:

Stanley Cup Final, Game 3 TV/Radio

Who: Golden Knights at Panthers

When: 5 p.m. Thursday

Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, Florida

TV: TNT, TBS, truTV

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Panthers -120; total 5½

Knights preview: Team stays loose before Game 3
By / RJ

The Golden Knights remain a spirited bunch heading into Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. But they’ve shown they can buckle down when necessary.

