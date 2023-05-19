How to watch Golden Knights-Panthers in Stanley Cup Final Game 1
The Golden Knights open the Stanley Cup Final at home tonight against the Florida Panthers. Here’s how to watch tonight’s game.
If you can’t make it to the Fortress, here’s how to watch the game on TV:
Who: Golden Knights vs. Panthers
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: T-Mobile Arena
TV: TNT, TBS, truTV
Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Knights -130; total 5 1/2