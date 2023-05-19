91°F
Golden Knights

How to watch Golden Knights-Panthers in Stanley Cup Final Game 1

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2023 - 11:29 am
 
Updated June 3, 2023 - 2:49 pm
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot by Florida Panthers center Nick Co ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot by Florida Panthers center Nick Cousins (21) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Golden Knights open the Stanley Cup Final at home tonight against the Florida Panthers.

If you can’t make it to the Fortress, here’s how to watch the game on TV:

Who: Golden Knights vs. Panthers

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: TNT, TBS, truTV

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -130; total 5 1/2

