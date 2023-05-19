How to watch Golden Knights-Panthers in Stanley Cup Final Game 1

The Golden Knights open the Stanley Cup Final at home tonight against the Florida Panthers. Here’s how to watch tonight’s game.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot by Florida Panthers center Nick Cousins (21) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Golden Knights open the Stanley Cup Final at home tonight against the Florida Panthers.

If you can’t make it to the Fortress, here’s how to watch the game on TV:

Who: Golden Knights vs. Panthers

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: TNT, TBS, truTV

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -130; total 5 1/2