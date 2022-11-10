How to watch Golden Knights-Sabres game Thursday

The Golden Knights won’t be on broadcast TV on Thursday as they seek to extend their winning streak to nine games.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Thursday’s 4 p.m. game against the Buffalo Sabres, center Jack Eichel’s second matchup against his former club, will be shown on ESPN+ and Hulu and will require a subscription to watch. AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain won’t show the game.

This is one of two ESPN+/Hulu exclusive games for the Knights. The other is a March 28 matchup with the Edmonton Oilers.

ESPN+ is available on a computer, smart TVs, Xbox consoles, phones, tablets and more platforms with a subscription that costs $9.99 per month. NHL games air each Tuesday throughout the regular season.

