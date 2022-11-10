59°F
Golden Knights

How to watch Golden Knights-Sabres game Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2022 - 10:28 am
 
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against Toronto Maple Leafs fo ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights won’t be on broadcast TV as they seek to extend their winning streak to nine games.

Thursday’s 4 p.m. game against the Buffalo Sabres, center Jack Eichel’s second matchup against his former club, will be shown on ESPN+ and Hulu and will require a subscription to watch. AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain won’t show the game.

This is one of two ESPN+/Hulu exclusive games for the Knights. The other is a March 28 matchup with the Edmonton Oilers.

ESPN+ is available on a computer, smart TVs, Xbox consoles, phones, tablets and more platforms with a subscription that costs $9.99 per month. NHL games air each Tuesday throughout the regular season.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

