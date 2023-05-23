94°F
Golden Knights

How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 3

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2023 - 3:43 pm
 
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates with his teammate center Chandler Stephens ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates with his teammate center Chandler Stephenson (20), right, after scoring against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) looks on. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

After some overtime heroics from Chandler Stephenson gave the Golden Knights a 2-0 series lead over the Stars, the team is now in Dallas for Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference Final.

The team is hosting an official watch party at The Lawn in Downtown Summerlin beginning at 4 p.m., but if you’re looking to beat the heat, here’s how you can tune in at home.

Who: Golden Knights at Stars

What: Western Conference Final

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas

TV: ESPN

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Stars -135; total 5½

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

Golden Knights speak to media ahead of Dallas trip
RJ

Coach Bruce Cassidy and captain Mark Stone are among the Golden Knights discussing the team’s 2-0 series lead over the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final.

