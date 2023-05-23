How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 3
After some overtime heroics from Chandler Stephenson gave the Golden Knights a 2-0 series lead over the Stars, the team is now in Dallas for Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference Final.
The team is hosting an official watch party at The Lawn in Downtown Summerlin beginning at 4 p.m., but if you’re looking to beat the heat, here’s how you can tune in at home.
Who: Golden Knights at Stars
What: Western Conference Final
When: 5 p.m. Tuesday
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: ESPN
Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Stars -135; total 5½
Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.